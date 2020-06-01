Coronavirus India News LIVE: Known COVID-19 cases rise to 1.9 lakh; death toll at 5,394
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 1,90,535.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the sixty-ninth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Centre has extended the lockdown, now called 'Unlock 1', till June 30. The Home Ministry has put out a detailed list of activities that will be allowed to resume in a phased manner over the next month.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,90,535. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 5,394. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.
Globally, there have been over 61.6 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.7 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most-affected countries.
Countries with the highest confirmed cases: Latest numbers
China reports 16 new cases, highest in nearly three weeks
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Hong Kong LIVE updates | Hong Kong reports first local COVID-19 cases in two weeks
Hong Kong has confirmed its first locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in more than two weeks, fuelling concerns over its spread as restrictions on movement are relaxed.
The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) said yesterday that it was investigating two confirmed cases, taking the number of cases so far to 1,085. Four people have died of the disease in Hong Kong. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | As many as 8,392 new COVID-19 cases and 230 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | With 19,844 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Delhi remains the third most-affected region in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the national capital has reported 473 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 8,478 patients have recovered.
Check the full state-wise tally here
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu LIVE updates | With 22,333 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu remains the second worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 173 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 12,757 patients have recovered.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | With 67,655 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 2,286 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 29,329 patients have recovered.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | With 67,655 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (22,333) and Delhi (19,844).
