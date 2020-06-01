App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 10:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap June 1: Moody's downgrades India's ratings; UK opens primary schools

There are 93,322 active cases in India while 91,818 have recovered.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

India has recorded over 1.9 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 5,394 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 93,322 are active cases while 91,818 have recovered.

With 70,013 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (22,333), Delhi (19,844) and Gujarat (16,779).

Close

Here are all the latest updates:

related news

>> Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh said that the state government has decided to levy additional excise duty and assessed fee in lieu of COVID Cess on liquor with effect from June 1. These would range from Rs 2 to Rs 50 depending on type and size of the item. The amount collected, he said, will be utilised for COVID-19 related expenditure.

>> Moody's Investors Service downgraded India's rating to BAA3 and maintained the negative outlook.

>> Odisha announced weekend shutdown for one month in 11 districts.

>> Primary schools opened in the United Kingdom as the country looked to ease its lockdown restrictions "cautiously".

>> The Union Cabinet, after its meeting, announced a number of key decisions today, including the clearing of equity infusion for MSMEs through a Fund of Funds, and a subordinate debt scheme.

>> Amid a rise in infections in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that barbershops, salons will be opened, though spas will continue to remain shut. He also said that Delhi's borders will remain sealed for a week.

>> A senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research tested positive for novel coronavirus following which, the entire ICMR building was sanitised.

>> India registered the sharpest single-day spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases today.

>> Iran reported nearly 3,000 fresh cases of coronavirus, the country's highest daily count in two months, news agency AFP reported. Its Health Minister, Saeed Namaki said that the pandemic in Iran is "not only far from over, but we could at any moment see (another) dangerous peak".

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 10:41 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

MakeMyTrip lays off 350 employees due to COVID-19 impact

MakeMyTrip lays off 350 employees due to COVID-19 impact

Coronavirus impact: Bollywood to resume shoots, here are the guidelines

Coronavirus impact: Bollywood to resume shoots, here are the guidelines

Mumbai COVID-19 cases cross 40,000 mark; 40 more die

Mumbai COVID-19 cases cross 40,000 mark; 40 more die

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.