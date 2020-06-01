Coronavirus wrap June 1: Moody's downgrades India's ratings; UK opens primary schools

India has recorded over 1.9 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 5,394 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 93,322 are active cases while 91,818 have recovered.

With 70,013 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (22,333), Delhi (19,844) and Gujarat (16,779).

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh said that the state government has decided to levy additional excise duty and assessed fee in lieu of COVID Cess on liquor with effect from June 1. These would range from Rs 2 to Rs 50 depending on type and size of the item. The amount collected, he said, will be utilised for COVID-19 related expenditure.

>> Moody's Investors Service downgraded India's rating to BAA3 and maintained the negative outlook.

>> Odisha announced weekend shutdown for one month in 11 districts.

>> Primary schools opened in the United Kingdom as the country looked to ease its lockdown restrictions "cautiously".

>> The Union Cabinet, after its meeting, announced a number of key decisions today, including the clearing of equity infusion for MSMEs through a Fund of Funds, and a subordinate debt scheme.

>> Amid a rise in infections in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that barbershops, salons will be opened, though spas will continue to remain shut. He also said that Delhi's borders will remain sealed for a week.

>> A senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research tested positive for novel coronavirus following which, the entire ICMR building was sanitised.

>> India registered the sharpest single-day spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases today.

>> Iran reported nearly 3,000 fresh cases of coronavirus, the country's highest daily count in two months, news agency AFP reported. Its Health Minister, Saeed Namaki said that the pandemic in Iran is "not only far from over, but we could at any moment see (another) dangerous peak".



