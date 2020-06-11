App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 11: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh cross 10,000 mark

With 94,041 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (36,841), Delhi (32,810) and Gujarat (21,521).

India has recorded 2,86,579 cases of the novel coronavirus and 8,102 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,37,448 are active cases while 1,41,028 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 11 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Screen Shot 2020-06-11 at 9.41.34 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands133034
2Andhra Pradesh22922899785269
3Arunachal Pradesh552057
4Assam1839124943092
5Bihar26063071335710
6Chandigarh362865327
7Chhattisgarh85440261262
8Dadra Nagar Haveli242026
9Daman & Diu2002
10Delhi195811224598432810
11Goa320670387
12Gujarat543914735134721521
13Haryana33392188525579
14Himachal Pradesh1912546451
15Jammu and Kashmir27851671514507
16Jharkhand88959281489
17Karnataka31102862696041
18Kerala1238905182161
19Ladakh62521115
20Madhya Pradesh2730689242710049
21Maharashtra4608644517343894041
22Manipur248630311
23Meghalaya3013144
24Mizoram921093
25Nagaland106220128
26Odisha959228293250
27Puducherry74530127
28Punjab5182232552805
29Rajasthan2772856925911600
30Sikkim130013
31Tamil Nadu171821933332636841
32Telangana213818171564111
33Tripura6552391895
34Uttarakhand716831151562
35Uttar Pradesh4418687132111610
36West Bengal511737794329328
Cases being reassigned to states89318931
Total#1374481410298102286579
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 73.5 lakh infections and more than 4.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 11, 2020 09:49 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #world

