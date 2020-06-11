Coronavirus state-wise tally June 11: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh cross 10,000 mark

With 94,041 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (36,841), Delhi (32,810) and Gujarat (21,521).
India has recorded 2,86,579 cases of the novel coronavirus and 8,102 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 1,37,448 are active cases while 1,41,028 have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 11 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|33
|0
|34
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2292
|2899
|78
|5269
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|55
|2
|0
|57
|4
|Assam
|1839
|1249
|4
|3092
|5
|Bihar
|2606
|3071
|33
|5710
|6
|Chandigarh
|36
|286
|5
|327
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|854
|402
|6
|1262
|8
|Dadra Nagar Haveli
|24
|2
|0
|26
|9
|Daman & Diu
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Delhi
|19581
|12245
|984
|32810
|11
|Goa
|320
|67
|0
|387
|12
|Gujarat
|5439
|14735
|1347
|21521
|13
|Haryana
|3339
|2188
|52
|5579
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|191
|254
|6
|451
|15
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2785
|1671
|51
|4507
|16
|Jharkhand
|889
|592
|8
|1489
|17
|Karnataka
|3110
|2862
|69
|6041
|18
|Kerala
|1238
|905
|18
|2161
|19
|Ladakh
|62
|52
|1
|115
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|2730
|6892
|427
|10049
|21
|Maharashtra
|46086
|44517
|3438
|94041
|22
|Manipur
|248
|63
|0
|311
|23
|Meghalaya
|30
|13
|1
|44
|24
|Mizoram
|92
|1
|0
|93
|25
|Nagaland
|106
|22
|0
|128
|26
|Odisha
|959
|2282
|9
|3250
|27
|Puducherry
|74
|53
|0
|127
|28
|Punjab
|518
|2232
|55
|2805
|29
|Rajasthan
|2772
|8569
|259
|11600
|30
|Sikkim
|13
|0
|0
|13
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|17182
|19333
|326
|36841
|32
|Telangana
|2138
|1817
|156
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|655
|239
|1
|895
|34
|Uttarakhand
|716
|831
|15
|1562
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4418
|6871
|321
|11610
|36
|West Bengal
|5117
|3779
|432
|9328
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8931
|8931
|Total#
|137448
|141029
|8102
|286579
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, over 73.5 lakh infections and more than 4.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.