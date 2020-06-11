Coronavirus state-wise tally June 11: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh cross 10,000 mark

India has recorded 2,86,579 cases of the novel coronavirus and 8,102 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,37,448 are active cases while 1,41,028 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 11 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 94,041 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (36,841), Delhi (32,810) and Gujarat (21,521).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 33 0 34 2 Andhra Pradesh 2292 2899 78 5269 3 Arunachal Pradesh 55 2 0 57 4 Assam 1839 1249 4 3092 5 Bihar 2606 3071 33 5710 6 Chandigarh 36 286 5 327 7 Chhattisgarh 854 402 6 1262 8 Dadra Nagar Haveli 24 2 0 26 9 Daman & Diu 2 0 0 2 10 Delhi 19581 12245 984 32810 11 Goa 320 67 0 387 12 Gujarat 5439 14735 1347 21521 13 Haryana 3339 2188 52 5579 14 Himachal Pradesh 191 254 6 451 15 Jammu and Kashmir 2785 1671 51 4507 16 Jharkhand 889 592 8 1489 17 Karnataka 3110 2862 69 6041 18 Kerala 1238 905 18 2161 19 Ladakh 62 52 1 115 20 Madhya Pradesh 2730 6892 427 10049 21 Maharashtra 46086 44517 3438 94041 22 Manipur 248 63 0 311 23 Meghalaya 30 13 1 44 24 Mizoram 92 1 0 93 25 Nagaland 106 22 0 128 26 Odisha 959 2282 9 3250 27 Puducherry 74 53 0 127 28 Punjab 518 2232 55 2805 29 Rajasthan 2772 8569 259 11600 30 Sikkim 13 0 0 13 31 Tamil Nadu 17182 19333 326 36841 32 Telangana 2138 1817 156 4111 33 Tripura 655 239 1 895 34 Uttarakhand 716 831 15 1562 35 Uttar Pradesh 4418 6871 321 11610 36 West Bengal 5117 3779 432 9328 Cases being reassigned to states 8931 8931 Total# 137448 141029 8102 286579 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 73.5 lakh infections and more than 4.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

