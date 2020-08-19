Cancer cases could rise by over 12% to 15.7 lakh in next five years: ICMR report

The cancer burden in India is on the rise, with as many as 7.84 lakh deaths due to the disease recorded in 2018

Cancer cases in India could increase by 12 percent to 15.7 lakh by 2025, from the current 13.9 lakh cases, according to a report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The report contains five years' (2012-16) data from the network of cancer registries working under the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP).

The cancer incidence (new cases) in men is estimated to be 6.8 lakh in 2020 and 7.6 lakh in 2025. Among women, it is estimated to be 7.1 lakh in 2020 and 8 lakh in 2025.

Tobacco-related cancers are estimated to constitute about 27 percent of all cases in the country. Highest incidence of tobacco-related cancers was observed in the North East. The report noted that the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya had the highest relative proportion of cancers associated with the use of tobacco.

The report noted that cancer of lung, mouth, stomach and oesophagus were the most common types in men, while cancer of breast and cervix uteri were the most common types seen in women.

Additionally, the highest burden of breast cancer was observed in metro cities. While there is a rise in the trend of incidence of breast cancer, cervix uteri cancer is on the decline.

The data also notes that one woman dies of cervical cancer every 8 minutes in India, while for every two women in the country newly diagnosed with breast cancer, one dies.