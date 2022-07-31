English
    He cut off his lips, ears and 2 fingers. Now, ‘Black Alien’ plans to amputate 2 more fingers, leg

    Loffredo said he dreamed of removing his skin entirely and replacing it with metal and listed his arms, legs and fingers, along with the back of his head, as the next parts of his body he wants to have modified.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 31, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
    Anthony Loffredo documents his transformation for his 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

    A French body modification enthusiast--who in trying to become a "black alien" sliced off his top lip and cut off two fingers of one hand to make it resemble a claw--now wants to amputate one of his legs.


    Anthony Loffredo, 33, has already covered his body--including his eyeballs--in tattoos and removed his nose and top lip to look like a 'black alien'. "It's something really hard because I have a healthy leg, and an amputation is something big," said the 33-year-old who had previously shared that his extreme look has hindered him from getting employed.


    He, however, clarified that he wants to alter his face further before he focuses on his leg. "My next modification is my face, that's the next one."



    Loffredo documents his transformation for his 1.2 million followers on Instagram and has already undergone a number of surgical procedures including splitting his tongue in half like a snake. Recently, he also revealed that he is still "44 per cent" of the way to his goal of becoming a "black alien", Daily Mail reported.

    Loffredo has also gotten a hole cut through the skin below his bottom lip and often shares pictures of himself poking his forked tongue through the hole.



    Currently, Loffredo revealed that he is preparing to remove two fingers from his right hand so that he can have matching "claws".


    Also, although he did admit that he was struggling to speak since the removal of his top lip, but it did not dampen his enthusiasm for body modification. Loffredo said he dreamed of removing his skin entirely and replacing it with metal and listed his arms, legs and fingers, along with the back of his head, as the next parts of his body he wants to have modified.


