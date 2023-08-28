'Hannah Montana' actor arrested for allegedly stealing a bag of chips

Mitchel Musso spent a night in jail over stealing a bag of chips from a hotel. (Image: @mitchelmusso/Twitter)

"Hannah Montana" actor Mitchel Musso was arrested after allegedly stealing a bag of chips while intoxicated and jailed for a night. The once-beloved star, known for his role on the hit Disney Channel show, spent a night in a Texas jail, facing charges of public intoxication and theft. What started as a seemingly minor escapade involving a bag of chips quickly escalated into a confrontation that led to Musso's arrest.

Late on a Saturday evening, Musso entered a local hotel and picked up a bag of chips from the hotel's snack area and allegedly proceeded to munch away without bothering to pay. The hotel staff confronted the actor and confrontation followed.

Eyewitnesses say that the actor, who appeared to be under the influence, responded with a torrent of verbal abuse before storming off without settling the bill, Rockwall police reports say. Cops were called to the scene soon after.

Upon their arrival, officers encountered Musso outside the hotel in an intoxicated state. Musso was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication as well as theft under $100, a sequence of events that has left fans both shocked and concerned for the former child star's well-being.

When police looked into his records, it was discovered that the Musso had multiple outstanding traffic warrants.

His mugshot was released where he was covered with a towel and bearing a downcast expression.

Born in Garland, Texas, Musso starred in nearly 90 episodes of "Hannah Montana" sharing the screen with popstar Miley Cyrus, where he played Oliver Oken. While his tenure on the show officially ended in 2011, his legacy as a beloved child actor remains intact and he enjoys a sizeable social media following.

Musso's post-"Hannah Montana" career took various paths, including appearances in other shows like "Pair of Kings."