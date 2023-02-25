Gurugram builder jumps off balcony to evade CBI, fractures leg

A Gurugram builder was arrested after a failed escape bid. (Representational image)

A builder jumped off the first-floor balcony of his Gurugram apartment in a bid to evade the CBI. According to a PTI report, Sanjeev Kumar ended up in hospital with a fractured leg after his failed escape stunt on February 23. He was then arrested by police.

Wanted in a case of cheating and corruption, Kumar had been evading arrest by the CBI for some time. The builder lived Tata Primanti Society in Sector 72 of Gurugram, the Times of India reported. When CBI officials came knocking on his door Thursday, he tried to escape by jumping off his first floor balcony.

Kumar got a whiff of the CBI’s presence while officials, led by Inspector Ranbir Singh, were talking to security guards in the residential society where he lived in a rented apartment.

After he fell, the CBI team took Kumar into custody and rushed him to the civil hospital from where he was referred to Medanta Hospital where he is being treated, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered against Poonam Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar, both promoter/director and guarantor of M/s Gardenia India Ltd, PTI reported.

The CBI raided Sanjeev Kumar's house on Thursday as part of its investigation. Kumar was booked under section 25 (1-B) (a) of the Arms Act after officials found a .32-bore revolver, 24 live cartridges, and a gun licence in his name whose validity expired on January 1, 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)