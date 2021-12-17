GuardianLink announces Stan Lee's comic book NFT collection, bets big on Indian NFT market

[Image: Shutterstock]

After Amitabh Bachchan's non-fungible token (NFT) which was auctioned for over Rs 7 crore, NFT marketplaces BeyondLife.club and GuardianLink.io are coming up with NFT collection of comic character Chakra The Invincible which was created by comic book writer Stan Lee.

Stan Lee, the man mind behind legendary comics such as the Spider-man, X-Men, Fantastic Four, The Iron Man, Hulk, and The Avengers, was also the one who laid the foundation of Marvel Universe.

As a tribute to Lee, his family wanted to create NFT of Chakra for his 99th birthday.

The NFT auction which will go live from December 27 to 29, 2021 will offer over 7,000 Chakra verse art pieces.

The NFT auction will consist of 6,865 digital collectibles, 15 Chakra art pieces, two 3D comic books based on the full origin story of Chakra The Invincible, five Chakra NFT comic books, seven 3D animations based NFTs showcasing Chakra’s superhuman abilities, and two video NFTs exhibiting iconic scenes that showcase Chakra's signature moves and display of powers.

"We have three concepts for the NFT-- Loot Box including Chakra NFTs, caricatures of Stan Lee, among others. We have created a comic book cover that includes still and animated covers. And then there is surprise NFT," said Ramkumar Subramaniam, co-founder, and CEO at Guardianlink.io.

He said that the price ranges from $25 which includes NFTs available in the Loot Box and still comic book cover while auction for animated NFT will start from $200 and $100,000 for the surprise Stan Lee NFT.

Focusing more on the entertainment world for NFTs, Subramaniam said that they will be associating with more Bollywood stars.

He said that NFTs are finding strong traction in India. "About 60-65 percent of Amitabh Bachchan NFTs were bought by buyers in India and the remaining was bought by the Indian diaspora, said Subramaniam.

He added that India is big on NFTs especially movie-based NFTs.

While the current NFT market in India is $100 - $200 million, it has the potential to reach $500 million-$1 billion by 2022, said Subramaniam. He pointed out that across the globe the NFT market has crossed $10 billion.

Along with entertainment, Subramaniam said that they are in talks with startups that have turned unicorns for NFTs on the lines of unicorn India.