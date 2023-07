Google Doodle pays tribute to Indo-American artist Zarina Hashmi on 86th birth anniversary

Today’s illustration has been created by New York-based guest artist Tara Anand and captures Hashmi’s use of minimalist abstract and geometric shapes to explore concepts of home, displacement, borders, and memory. Hashmi was born on this day in 1937 in the small Indian town of Aligarh.

Google today paid tribute to Indian-American artist and printmaker Zarina Hashmi who is widely recognised as one of the most significant artists associated with the minimalist movement.

Hashmi was born on this day in 1937 in the small Indian town of Aligarh. She and her four siblings lived an idyllic life until the partition of India in 1947. After that, the family was forced to flee to Karachi in the newly formed Pakistan.

She got married at 21 to a young foreign service diplomat and began traveling the world. She spent time in Bangkok, Paris, and Japan, where she became immersed in printmaking and art movements like modernism and abstraction.

Hashmi moved to New York City in 1977 and became a strong advocate for women and artists of colour. She soon joined the Heresies Collective, a feminist publication that explored the intersection of art, politics, and social justice.

Later, she joined the Heresies Collective, a feminist publication that explored the intersection of art, politics, and social justice. In 1980, she co-curated an exhibition at A.I.R. Gallery called “Dialectics of Isolation: An Exhibition of Third World Women Artists of the United States.” This groundbreaking exhibition showcased work from diverse artists and provided a space for female artists of colour.

As a part of the Minimalism Art movement, Hashmi became internationally known for her striking woodcuts and intaglio prints that combine semi-abstract images of houses and cities where she had lived. Her work often contained inscriptions in her native Urdu, and geometric elements inspired by the Islamic art.

People all over the world continue to contemplate Hashmi’s art in permanent collections at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, among other distinguished galleries.