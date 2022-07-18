English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Google Doodle honours Oskar Sala, pioneering electronic music composer

    Google Doodle: Oskar Sala is known for refining the trautonium -- the precursor to the synthesiser.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 18, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
    Oskar Sala electrified the world radio, film and television.

    Oskar Sala electrified the world radio, film and television.


    The Google Doodle on July 18 honoured pioneering German music composer and physician Oskar Sala, marking his 112th birth anniversary. He is known for refining the trautonium -- the precursor to the synthesiser.

    Born in 1910, Oskar Sala was exposed to music since a very young age. His mother was a singer and father an ophthalmologist with musical abilities. Sala was playing piano and violin by the age of 14.

    Later in life, he shifted his focus to  trautonium -- an electronic musical instrument. He dedicated himself to mastering the instrument and refining it.

    Sala was a qualified composer and an electro-engineer. He used that knowledge to create his own instrument -- the mixture-trautonium.

    "The mixture-trautonium’s architecture is so unique that it was capable of playing several sounds or voices simultaneously," Google said in a note accompanying the doodle.

    Close

    Related stories

    He build more versions of the trautonium -- quartett-trautonium, concert trautonium and the volkstrautonium.

    "His efforts in electronic music opened the field of subharmonics," Google said. "With his dedication and creative energy, he became a one-man orchestra. "

    Sala is credited with electrifying the radio, film and television worlds. His instruments could generate noises like bird cries and doors and windows slamming shut.

    The German composer famously created sound effects for Alfred Hitchcock's iconic horror film The Birds.

    Sala's original mixture-trautonium is a part of the collection of the German Museum for Contemporary Technology.

    The German composer received many accolades for his work, including an honorary German Film Award. He also served as the honorary senator of Berlin.

    Sala passed away at age of 91 in 2002.

     

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Google #Google Doodle #music
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 08:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.