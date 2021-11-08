MARKET NEWS

English
Google Doodle celebrates Dr Kamal Ranadive, cancer research pioneer

Google Doodle: Dr Kamal Ranadive established the first tissue culture laboratory in India at the Indian Cancer Research Centre, currently called Cancer Research Institute.

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 12:36 PM IST
Google Doodle marks the 104th birth anniversary of Dr Kamal Ranadive.

Google Doodle today celebrates Dr Kamal Ranadive, Indian cell biologist known for her cancer research. She established the first tissue culture laboratory in India at the Indian Cancer Research Centre, currently called Cancer Research Institute.
She and her 11 colleagues also founded the Indian Women Scientist Association (IWSA).
The Google Doodle shows a sketch of Dr Ranadive working in a laboratory, looking through her microscope. The illustration was made by artist Ibrahim Rayintakath.
“I wanted to make a piece that feels lively to look at, that would match Kamal's personality. My initial thoughts were around bringing this out, at the same time highlighting her field of achievements,” Rayintakath said.
Dr Ranadive was born in Pune on this day in 1917. Daughter of a biology professor, she studied botany at the city’s Ferguson College where her father taught. After a masters’ degree from Pune’s Agriculture College, she got married to JT Ranadive and move to Mumbai. In 1949, she received her PhD in cytology, the study of cells, from Bombay University before going to Johns Hopkins University Hospital for a post-doctoral stint.
She returned to Mumbai following her time in the United States.
She strongly believed that scientists who went abroad for postdoctoral work should return to India and develop new areas of research in their perspective laboratories, according to an essay by scientist Rajani Bhisey.
She has also worked on the nutrition and health of tribal women and children in Rajur in Maharashtra.
Dr Ranadive was fondly called “Bai” by her colleagues and students.
She has received many awards including the Padma Bhushan and Watumal Foundation Award for her work in the field of leprosy.Dr Ranadive died on April 11, 2001, at the age of 83.
Tags: #cancer #Dr Kamal Ranadive #Google Doodle
first published: Nov 8, 2021 12:16 pm

