An Indore restaurant made world record with pani puri. It's now a Google Doodle

The Google Doodle on July 12, 2023 celebrates a beloved Indian street snack

On July 12, 2015, a restaurant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, made 51 flavours of pani puri to achieve a world record. Eight years later, Google is honouring this feat and India’s enduring love affair with pani puri using a colourful, interactive Doodle.

Pani puri is a popular, bite-sized snack with many different names and regional variations across India. It consists of a hollow, deep-fried flatbread (the puri), that is filled with a mixture of flavoured water (the pani) and a dry filling.

In Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, the filling is usually boiled chickpeas, a white pea mixture, and sprouts dipped in tangy and spicy pani. In Delhi, Punjab and other northern states, this beloved street food is known as gol gappas. Gol gappas are generally filled with a mixture of potatoes and chickpeas and dunked in jaljeera-flavored water. In West Bengal and parts of Bihar and Jharkhand, the name puchkas or fuchkas is used to describe this snack. The key ingredient in these parts is tamarind pulp.

With such a wide variety of flavours and huge reach across India, pani puri has millions of fans. There is only one widely-accepted rule when it comes to enjoying pani puri: eat it all in one go to avoid a soggy mess.

Google Doodle on pani puri

Google is celebrating this beloved street snack with an interactive Doodle today. “Play today’s interactive game Doodle, and help a street vendor team fill orders for pani puri. Choose the puris that match each customer's flavor and quantity preference to keep them happy,” the company writes.

Here’s how to play the game:

Go to www.google.com

Click on the Doodle that is displayed just above the search bar

Choose the mode you want to play in: timed or relaxed

Now, help fulfil orders by clicking on the correct pani puri flavour.