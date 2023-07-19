English
    Gigi Hadid arrested for marijuana possession, posts on Instagram after release

    Gigi Hadid was caught with drugs in the Cayman Islands where she went on a vacation with her friends. "The quantities were relatively small and were seemingly for personal consumption," a local media report said.

    July 19, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
    Gigi Hadid

    Gigi Hadid has modeled for a host of top fashion brands including Chanel and Victoria's Secret.

    Supermodel Gigi Hadid was arrested along with her friend for alleged possession of marijuana in the Cayman Islands last week, foreign media reported. The two were subsequently released and fined $1,000 Cayman Islands Dollars.

    Gigi Hadid had flown to the islands on a private jet from the United States on July 10, People reported. At the airport, she was caught with "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja" when she put her bags through a scanner and hand examination of the luggage upon suspicion, according to a report by Cayman Marl Road.

    Two days later, Hadid and her friend were produced before a court where they pleaded guilty and were fined $1,000. No conviction was recorded.


    Following her release, Hadid, 28, posted photos of her beach vacation with her friends. “All’s well that ends well,” she captioned the Instagram post.








    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)


    The American model and singer Zayn Malik split in 2021 following Malik’s alleged argument with his girlfriend’s mother. They were together for six years. They welcomed their first child, daughter Khai, on September 23, 2020.

    Hadid has modeled for a host of top fashion brands including Chanel and Victoria's Secret. She began modelling at the age of two for Baby Guess. As a teenager, she was named the face of a 2012 Guess campaign.

    Her parents are former model and reality TV star Yolanda Hadid and businessman Mohamed Hadid. Her sister Bella Hadid too is a supermodel.

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 08:32 am

