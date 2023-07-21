From IndiGo with love: Priyanka Gandhi shares post on pleasant flight to Gwalior

Priyanka Gandhi shared three pictures from her pleasant flight to Gwalior. (Image: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra/Instagram)

Priyanka Gandhi is among the most active politicians on social media. She keeps giving regular updates to her 5.5 million followers on Twitter and a million of them on Instagram.

On July 21, the 51-year-old took to Instagram to thank crew aboard an IndiGo flight for a warm welcome. The post has gone viral online.

Gandhi took to the video and photo sharing app to post three pictures from her pleasant flight to Gwalior. She was travelling with IndiGo and got clicked with two cabin crew members. The crew even gave the General Secretary of Indian National Congress a box of chocolate chip cookies and a granola bar.

“Dear Ms Gandhi. Thank you for flying with IndiGo,” read the message on the box.

“Thank you to the sweet IndiGo ladies on my flight to Gwalior. I have always thought that the crew on IndiGo flights are most efficient and pleasant,” Gandhi wrote in the caption of her post.

See the post here:



Meanwhile, Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal also received a sweet note from the IndiGo crew. He was travelling with his family and shared a picture of the heartfelt note.

The note was addressed to IndiGo’s “most favourite Shark on board”. “It was our pleasure to have you on board IndiGo flight today. Thank you so much. Hope to see you all again. Best wishes,” it read.