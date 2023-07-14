Anupam Mittal receives sweet note from IndiGo airline crew. 'To our most favourite Shark on board...'

Anupam Mittal was travelling with his family when he received the note.

Isn’t it great to receive words of appreciation? Or even small letters telling you that you are someone’s favourite? Well, something similar happened with Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal as well. He was given a heartwarming note by the crew aboard an IndiGo flight. And it is too sweet to miss.

Anupam Mittal took to Twitter on July 14 to share the note. It was addressed to IndiGo’s “most favourite Shark on board”. For the unversed, Mittal is also a part of the panel of judges on television series Shark Tank India. “It was our pleasure to have you on board IndiGo flight today. Thank you so much. Hope to see you all again. Best wishes,” the note read.

While sharing the post, Mittal who was travelling with his family wrote, “To my most fav flight attendants, thanks for this. @IndiGo6E this is one thing you’ve gotten absolutely right – your people. Pakkad ke rakho.”



Meanwhile, Anupam Mittal was one of the several entrepreneurs who criticised the Centre for its decision of imposing a 28% GST on the full value of online gaming.

“Latest lessons -- stop gaming, start building rockets, move money from crypto to tomatoes,” he tweeted.