From 'Batasha' to 'Taazi': When Swiggy wooed film buffs with food

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a new avatar as Swiggy gives a twist to their posters for 'Tamasha' and "Raazi'.

Convincing customers to place an order via Swiggy one witty line a time on social media, isn't the only trick up the food delivery company's sleeve. It has also taken to reimagining popular movie posters to entertain customers and entice them to order a plate of "Chicken Raees" or some "Taazi" vegetables.

Here's are a couple of their best "Foodie No. 1" posters.

Too much 'Tamasha' in your life? Sweeten it with some "Batasha".

When Alia Bhatt was 'Raazi' for "taazi" vegetables.

When a collection of the posters were shared on LinkedIn by Social Samosa, users joined in to suggest more additions to the list.

Business analyst Manoj K recommended "Bill Hai Tumhaara" inspired by Preity Zinta, Mahima Chaudhary, Jimmy Shergill and Arjun Rampal starrer Dil Hai Tumhaara.

"'Hum Approval De Chuke Sanam'. This should be added here," commented

Meanwhile, Swiggy announced last week that it would allow employees to take up external projects for free or for “economic consideration” based on internal approvals.

The moves comes less than a week after the food delivery company said it would allow permanent work-from-anywhere for a majority of its employees.

“With the Moonlighting Policy, our goal is to encourage employees to pursue their passion without any constraints due to their full-time employment with us. This is yet another step in our journey towards building a world-class ‘people-first’ organization,” Swiggy’s head of human resources Girish Menon had said.

