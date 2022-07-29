English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WELeaders talk circular business at the second State Summit of Sustainability100+ Season 2, today at 4pm. Register now.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Swiggy to allow permanent work-from-anywhere

    Going forward, corporate, central business functions and technology teams will continue to work remotely, the company said in a statement.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 29, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST

    On-demand convenience platform Swiggy on Friday said it will allow permanent work-from-anywhere for a majority of its employees. Going forward, corporate, central business functions and technology teams will continue to work remotely, the company said in a statement.

    They will converge once in every quarter at their base location for a week to promote in-person bonding, it added. However, employees who are in "partner-facing roles" are required to work from the office for a few days a week from their base locations, it added.

    Swiggy said the decision to allow permanent work-from-anywhere was taken based on "team needs and feedback from several managers and employees, who vouched for the flexibility and increased productivity working from home has given them in the last two years".

    "Our focus was to enable employees with as much flexibility in their work life within the contours of their job. We observed global and local talent trends while also having our ears to the ground listening to the pulse from employees, managers and leaders," Swiggy Human Resources Head Girish Menon said.

    At present, Swiggy has a total workforce of around 5,000 working out of 487 cities in 27 states and four Union Territories across India, the company said.

    Close
    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #Companies #permanent work-from-anywhere #Swiggy
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 02:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.