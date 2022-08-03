English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Swiggy brings in moonlighting policy, employees can earn on the side

    The company has said employees can take up external projects for free or for economic consideration. In case of a conflict of interest or the project interferring with their Swiggy duties, it will have to go through an approval process

    Moneycontrol News
    August 03, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST

    Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy will allow employees to take up external projects for free or for “economic consideration” based on internal approvals, the Bengaluru-based company said on August 3.

    The moves comes less than a week after Swiggy said it would allow permanent work-from-anywhere for a majority of its employees.

    “With the Moonlighting Policy, our goal is to encourage employees to pursue their passion without any constraints due to their full-time employment with us. This is yet another step in our journey towards building a world-class ‘people-first’ organization,” Swiggy’s head of human resources Girish Menon said.

    If projects pose a higher risk of conflict of interest or interfere with employees' duties to Swiggy, they will be subject to an approval process.

    The policy is available to all full-time employees of Bundl Technologies, including subsidiaries, affiliates, associate, and group companies.

    Close

    Related stories

    The move comes after many discovered new hobbies or activities that provide an additional source of income, the company said.

    “Be it volunteering with an NGO, working as a dance instructor, or content creation for social media, Swiggy firmly believes that working on such projects outside of one's full-time employment can significantly contribute to both professional and personal development of an individual,” the company said

    Last week, Swiggy has allowed work from anywhere for a bulk of its staff. Corporate, central business functions and technology teams will continue to work remotely, They will converge once in every quarter at their base location for a week to promote in-person bonding, the company said.

    Swiggy has a workforce of around 5,000, working out of 487 cities in 27 states and four union territories.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Foodtech #HR #Swiggy
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 12:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.