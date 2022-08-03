Swiggy brings in moonlighting policy, employees can earn on the side

Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy will allow employees to take up external projects for free or for “economic consideration” based on internal approvals, the Bengaluru-based company said on August 3.

The moves comes less than a week after Swiggy said it would allow permanent work-from-anywhere for a majority of its employees.

“With the Moonlighting Policy, our goal is to encourage employees to pursue their passion without any constraints due to their full-time employment with us. This is yet another step in our journey towards building a world-class ‘people-first’ organization,” Swiggy’s head of human resources Girish Menon said.

If projects pose a higher risk of conflict of interest or interfere with employees' duties to Swiggy, they will be subject to an approval process.

The policy is available to all full-time employees of Bundl Technologies, including subsidiaries, affiliates, associate, and group companies.

The move comes after many discovered new hobbies or activities that provide an additional source of income, the company said.

“Be it volunteering with an NGO, working as a dance instructor, or content creation for social media, Swiggy firmly believes that working on such projects outside of one's full-time employment can significantly contribute to both professional and personal development of an individual,” the company said

Last week, Swiggy has allowed work from anywhere for a bulk of its staff. Corporate, central business functions and technology teams will continue to work remotely, They will converge once in every quarter at their base location for a week to promote in-person bonding, the company said.

Swiggy has a workforce of around 5,000, working out of 487 cities in 27 states and four union territories.