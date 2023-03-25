Finland is offering free trips to 10 lucky people. How to apply, deadline and other details

Finland is inviting applications for a free trip to its Lakeland region

Finland wants to share the secret to its happiness with 10 lucky people who will get a change to visit the country of lakes for a luxurious, all expenses-paid vacation. After being named the world’s happiest country for the sixth year running by the World Happiness Report, Finland is offering 10 people the chance to visit its Lakeland region for a ‘Masterclass of Happiness’ in June this year. The idea behind the trip is to teach people that happiness is not something inherent but an approach to life that can be learned.

Visit Finland, the country’s tourism department, has announced that 10 lucky winners will be chosen for a four-day trip to the Kuru Resort in the Finnish Lakeland in June. “The experience will bring together the lucky participants and expert coaches who will guide them towards a balanced way of life that helps you be happy the Finnish way,” the government organisation announced.

What the trip will entail?

Ten participants will be chosen from a pool of applicants for a four-day trip to Finland.

The country’s first Masterclass of Happiness will be held between June 12 to 15 at the Kuru Resort in Saimaa, Finland. The resort has been described as a luxurious property “surrounded by fragrant pine forests and breath-taking views” where the participants will be accommodated in an exclusive private villa. Each person will get their own private room and essentials will be provided.

Participants will be coached by experts on four key areas: nature and lifestyle, health and balance, design and everyday, and food and wellbeing. During the four days, they will be introduced to skills that encourage a balanced lifestyle in connection with nature – including, but not limited to,

“You will be learning about themes such as nature crafts, food for the soul and body, exercise in forests and lakes, calming sounds and music and the Finnish way of life in general,” Visit Finland explains. While digital detox is a key component of the Kuru experience, participants will get in-room WiFi.

How much will it cost?

The four-day masterclass will be entirely free of charge for the chosen participants. Visit Finland will cover the cost of travel to and from Finland for 10 participants chosen from across the world. Participants will reach Finland on June 11 and depart on June 16.

How to apply for the Finnish Masterclass of Happiness?



The application process has been divided into two phases: You will have to first fill out the sign-up form and then take the social media challenge.

The sign-up form will ask for basic details like name, age, nationality and your Instagram or TikTok handle.

The second step or the social media challenge will require you to have a public Instagram or TikTok account. You will have to create content showing “what things make you believe you may secretly be a Finn” and show the jury why you want to be a part of the masterclass.

You can apply either individually or with a friend or a partner.

You can begin applying here.

What is the deadline to apply? Is there any age limit?

The deadline to apply for Finland’s Masterclass of Happiness is April 2, 2023. You have to be 18 or above to apply.

Anything else to keep in mind?

Participants will have to consent to being filmed during the four-day masterclass. The filmed material may be used for Visit Finland’s communications and advertising.

Applicants must be okay with speaking English and should not be representing a brand or a company.