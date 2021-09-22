MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

Storyboard | How ASCI hopes to prevent brands from violating the ad code

‘Advertising Advice’ service has an expert panel that offers non-binding advice, at a pre-production stage, on claims and depictions in ads.

Shibani Gharat
September 22, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST
For a fee, ASCI's expert panel will offer non-binding advice to advertisers on whether their ad is misleading or violates India's ad codes.



Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has launched an ‘Advertising Advice’ service, to help brands be more mindful of the claims they make in their campaigns.

The industry body's paid service is open to all members and non-members of ASCI. It will point out to advertisers and marketers, at the campaign planning and production stage if their campaign claims could potentially violate any ASCI code or guideline. This will help them to take corrective action in the pre-production phase and align the creative to the code.

In an interview with Storyboard on CNBCTV18, Manisha Kapoor, Secretary-General, ASCI, says: “Advertisers, in spite of their best intentions, may not realize that something is violating the ASCI guideline and they may spend a lot of time, money and effort later correcting what maybe a small change that they could have made in the beginning, and it is a huge cost correcting a campaign after it is released. And also the public has been exposed to a misleading ad for a while.”

For the advertisers, it provides quick expertise to help them make more responsible advertising. “Advertisers can send in their storyboards or their scripts to us or draft layouts and we have an expert panel that will look through it,” adds Kapoor.

However, the expert panel will offer non-binding advice. Which means the advertisers are free not to take the advice given by the panel. “We will see if there are any red-flags vis-à-vis the ASCI code. And if there are, we will advise the advertisers to make those corrections even before the ad is produced. Every script that the advertisers intend to run pass us, there is a separate charge for it.”

Close

It is also important to note that the advisory panel for ‘Advertising Advice’ service is completely different from the complaints process to avoid any potential conflicts. “When it comes to a panel of experts for this particular service, we have advertising experts who have spent their careers in the advertising industry who know what is creativity or what is exaggeration or what is misleading,” says Kapoor.

She adds that brands may also make technical claims in ads. To cover these aspects, ASCI has a panel of multi-disciplinary experts, ranging from Ayurveda to chemical formulations to microbiology. “They are domain experts. We have professors from IIT, we have people with immense industry experience,” notes Kapoor.

Speaking about campaigns that are produced with a short turnaround time especially during busy months such as the festive season, Kapoor says there is a solution for that as well. “For our members we do have what we call an express option which would take as little as three days, and I guess if we receive a very specific request from an advertiser asking us to expedite the process, we will try to make it possible for the panel to review it at that point in time.”

Full interview on Storyboard on CNBC TV18 at 8:30 AM, Saturday.
Shibani Gharat
Tags: #Advertising #Advertising Advice #Advertising Standards Council of India #ASCI #Storyboard
first published: Sep 22, 2021 07:10 am

