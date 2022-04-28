English
    CNBC-TV18 honoured the top business leaders and companies of India at IBLA

    CNBC-TV18 in association with Standard Chartered Bank celebrated its marquee event, the 17th India Business Leader Awards on 1st April 2022.

    April 28, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST

    Industry veterans and leaders from diverse fields attended the high-profile soiree, which was graced by none other than the Hon’ble Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman.  Madam FM engaged with Shereen Bhan in a town-hall addressing some hard-hitting concerns impacting the economy.  The talk was followed by the award ceremony, where the Finance Minister presented the trophy to a gamut of leaders, who are working tirelessly to augment economic growth and revive the Indian economy in the face of an unrelenting pandemic.

    Incase you missed the live action on the day of the event, you can watch the highlights here.



    Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article




    Tags: #Standard Chartered Bank
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 01:43 pm
