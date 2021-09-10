Buzz-worthy new restaurants and lounges in 7 Indian cities

The al fresco section of Suzy Q by 1522 in Bengaluru.

MUMBAI

Restaurateur A.D. Singh described this lounge-cum-bar-cum-bowling alley-cum-game arcade as one of India’s most exciting openings when asked about his favourite new go-to lounges and restaurants. “It is one of its kind…the new format of entertainment and dining out.”

Located in the starry suburb of Bandra, India’s first hybrid nightclub combines good food, a swish bar with gaming and bowling. It pays tribute to Mumbai’s celebrity culture with its separate entrance, away from the other the one used by other equally privileged, but not as famous, beings who people Game Palacio. The transparent bowling lanes, designed in Hungary, are all black with 24-carat gold plating. Carved out of treated pinewood, they have been customised for them.

Game Palacio in Bandra

A black and gold theme runs across the hybrid nightclub. The drinks sparkle with blue pea flowers; the black truffle rice and burrata have gold leafing; and the mushroom burgers and purple potato gnocchi are classics.

Prasuk Jain from SW Entertainment, the parent company of Game Palacio, says, “The colour theme underlines the entertainment and luxury concepts. In the arcade, we have games such as "Tomb Raider", which we launched along with the Tom Cruise movie, as well as "Alien Invader", besides basketball with a hologram screen at the back that moves and vibrates with the movement of the ball.” The team is now taking Game Palacio to Chandigarh and Delhi.

The goodness of Ayurveda: God Café

This little café is sandwiched between iconic old restaurants and the houses of people who've have called Dadar their home for generations. The walls are covered with modern cow motifs. Sheetal Bhatt, whose family owns Harrit Farms, is on a mission to introduce Ayurveda to a whole new generation. All food is made using Satvik principles (spices are added in controlled measure) and is cooked in A2 ghee from the Gir cow (an Indian breed said to be a superior species).

Her team is trained to follow her recipes to the T, and they include all kinds of popular dishes such as vada pav and dhokla, parathas with choley, missal pav, rose lassi, Veg Kolhapuri. “Food is not just about the taste; it also heals the body. I focused on the importance of eating fresh and healthy, but without eschewing the fun element,” says Bhatt.

Seafood haven: Tori

Sushi at Tori Mumbai

Tori isn’t a new restaurant, but its sparkling new menu is worth a mention. It is helmed by Chef Thomas Catley, who has previously worked at restaurants like Nobu London Old Park Lane, Maze Grill by Gordon Ramsey and Ottolenghi London.

The new menu has an interesting array of seafood: Spicy Flamed Tuna (crab stick, avocado, asparagus, cucumber and flamed spicy garlic mayo), Flamed Truffle Scallop, tasting of the earthy, gamy flavours of truffles, with tempura shrimp, the lemongrass flavoured Chipotle Chicken Skewers served with pineapple salsa, and Lobster covered in Jerk Noodles.

“Jerk is a Jamaican origin seasoning, infused with cloves, cinnamon, scallions, nutmeg, thyme, garlic, brown sugar and ginger. The spice blend doesn’t overwhelm the flavours of the ingredients,” says Chef Catley.

The seafood, he adds, is brought fresh from the fishing boats that dock every morning in the bay off Bandra.

Shrimps, Tori

For vegetarians, there is Wasabi Edamame which has the grainy texture of quinoa with the creaminess of truffle cream. Tori Burrata Salad is a crispy blend of aubergine, den miso, kale and watermelon balsamic Truffle, and the Truffle, Egg and Shimeji Mushroom fried rice is the best we have tasted by far. “I have seen the Indian palate evolve over the last two years, which is surprising given that we are in a lockdown. They are ready to experiment more now,” says Chef Catley.

Japanese desserts and Thai goodies: Seefah Bakery

Seefah Restaurant is named after Chef Seefah, known for her Thai food and other Asian cuisine. She brings her expertise in Asian food to Seefah Bakery that serves bakes and desserts. From Moreish bites such as Sausage Buns, Char Sui Pork buns and the yummy Butter Cream Milk buns, to new additions such as Shokupan—a Japanese-style milk bread loaf, and Korean Garlic Cheese buns.

DELHI

Experiential bar: Miss Pinto

The imaginary Miss Pinto, with a taste for the finer things in life, is your hostess at this restaurant. The sophisticated global menu includes charred broccoli with smoked feta, pretzels and sourdough bread; duck salad with fermented plum dressing; and Cigar Matinee, a dessert that features cigar-smoked cognac, hot chocolate and strawberry sorbet.

But it is their bar menu that steals the show. Running into several pages, it highlights a city and the inspiration behind that drink. Pick from Breakfast In America, a gin-based drink with basil, orange, marmalade, rosemary and lime; Chai No-Groni with Italian coffee-infused Campari, gin and chai-infused red vermouth, and many more.

Asian classics: Lair

At this stylish Asian bar/restaurant in Vasant Vihar, futuristic mirror installations mark the entrance, the interiors are minimalist and the food and cocktails are interesting.

Prawn and Water Chestnut Dimsums have the perfect level of crunch and softness, the Laksa Prawn Risotto is creamy and fishy, and Japanese Katsu Chicken Curry combines curry powder, turmeric, chicken stock, coconut milk and soy sauce in right measures.

For dessert (and a spot of adventure), try The Sumerians (chocolate bourbon, salted truffle maple, walnut and orange bitters and parmesan and honeycomb).

Tokyo vibe: Harajuku, The Tokyo Cafe

As the name suggests, the café pays homage to Japanese street food and baked goods in a clear break from the sushi obsession. The food reflects Tokyo’s street food culture: juicy Karaage, crispy fried Japanese shrimp, spicy teriyaki chicken baos; and crispy prawn lava maki (prawn tempura doused in spicy house lava sauce). Yaki Udon (udon with crunchy vegetables or chicken) is a take on Japan’s love for easy-to-make one-bowl meals. The fluffy Japanese cheesecake is much recommended.

Harajuku at The Tokyo Cafe in Delhi

BENGALURU

Laidback luxury: Suzy Q by 1522

It is quirky, it is charming, and it is laidback. The interiors are a mix of vibrant murals, Roman-style sculptures, vintage-style chandeliers and curated furniture. But Suzy Q’s al fresco section is the actual scene-stealer, set against a burnt red facade with arched windows.

The drinks menu lists cocktails like Stardust (gin, pear, star anise, egg white, lime, and simple syrup), Kashmir Ki Kali (kahwa, whiskey, egg white, lime and simple syrup) and Hera Pheri (whiskey, Gujarati choondo pickle, lime and simple syrup).

Stardust at Suzy Q by 1522

The small plates feature Tandoori Hariyali Prawns, made with smoked shrimp marinated and cooked in a spinach and mint dressing, Chimichurri Chicken (chicken breast topped with South American chimichurri sauce) and Mushroom with Bok Choy (button and shiitake mushrooms and bok choy braised in soy sauce). The Daryaganj Tawa Chicken is an aromatic dish cooked in a tomato and onion masala and eaten with missi roti.

Farm-to-table: Farmlore

Farmlore in Bengaluru

This experimental restaurant takes the farm-to-table concept very seriously. It sits on a 37-acre farm at Sathnur village, Bagalur. You have to make a reservation to eat at this 18-seater restaurant. Founded by Kaushik Raju and Chef Johnson Ebenezer, the restaurant uses produce grown using natural farming and sustainable methods and the cooking is done over pruned wood. What’s grown at the farm dictates the menu, and the menu changes every day, depending on what the chefs forage and harvest.

LONAVALA

View of the mountain: Anglo Indian

One of the best features of Anglo Indian is the view of the hills in a distance. The open-at-all-ends restaurant is a rare café in Lonavala, and is inspired by the flow of the elite from neighbouring Mumbai, who own homes here, during the pandemic.

Restaurateur and hotelier Rahul Bajaj has brought a slice of the classic Out of the Blue (his restaurant in Mumbai) experience to the hill enclave. Anglo Indian has patterned floors and colonial-style pillars.

The menu is a blend of continental and Indian dishes, and so is the name. Expect baked chicken, sourdough pizzas, plant-based burgers, bowl meals and Chikki Cheesecake, an ode to the Lonavala chikki. The produce comes from the farms around or is sourced from the hydroponic garden next door. The dips and spreads are delicious but what I recommend most is their thick gooey hot chocolate.

Bajaj says his idea is to bring experimental cuisine to Lonavala and make it a destination restaurant that people can drive to dine on a weekend.

CHENNAI

The southern city is known more for restaurants in luxury hotels rather than independent cafes or restaurants. Butterheads by Urban Gluttony Co. is a lovely addition, then, to the indie restaurant scene, and focuses on both deliveries and pick-up-at-the-restaurant segment.

Italian Burrata Salad with Grilled Chicken (Image by Vinayak Grover)

The focus is on seasonal offerings and wholesome rice bowls. The menu has something for everyone: the vegetarian, the omnivore, the flexitarian and the food geek. The Thayir Saadam Salad, a take on the classic curd-rice, is light and flavoursome; the Thai Tiger Bowl is coconut-y in taste, and the locally inspired Namma Bowl of hearty coconut rice served with chicken or mushroom ghee roast.

GOA

Taste of Tamil Nadu: Tamil Table

The small, well-curated menu at the Tamil Table includes slow-cooked mutton, Coromandel king prawns and Mackerel Vadai. It is set in a Portuguese bungalow, and offers al fresco dining under the stars besides a small interior space. The cavernous bar offers cocktails such as Nannari Highball or Vasantha Neer.

Whimsical and eclectic: House of Chapora

It sits pretty at the edge of Chapora, and has a wonderful music list: disco and funk on Wednesdays, techno on Friday, and acoustic rock on Sundays. A sustainable chandelier made from an uprooted tree and fairy lights define the space. Broken glass has been handcrafted into a staircase, while forsaken wooden benches add to its patio appeal. The food is a blend of finger food, pastas, pizzas and all the crowd favourites.

House of Chapora, Goa

KOLKATA

Cricket and food: One8 Commune

One8 Commune in Kolkata

Do you love your food and cricket? Then consider Virat Kohli-owned One8 Commune.

Designed by interior stylist Sumessh Menon, the resto-bar is spread over 4,500sq.ft. The design highlight is an illuminated larger-than-life signature of Virat Kohli.

The gourmet menu draws inspiration from Kohli’s culinary preferences, with a section dedicated to his favourites such as Superfood Salad and Mushroom Googly.

Among other specialities are the Red and White Quinoa Salad, Ghugni Chaat Cornetto, Keema Puff, herb-crusted fish steak and Mumbai Dabbagosht, among others.

Kohli’s favourite dishes: Mushroom Googly dim sums, or an assortment of mushrooms and truffle oil dumplings.