App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook pays teens upto $20 to install VPN app that spies on them: Report

Once installed, 'Facebook Research' app gains access to a user's network traffic allowing the social media networking giant to decrypt and snoop on the user's activities.

Advait Berde
Whatsapp

In a desperate bid to collect data on its competitors, Facebook has reportedly been secretly paying people to install a VPN which allows the social media giant to access all the user’s phone and web activity.

As per a report in TechCrunch, Facebook has been paying users aged between 13 and 35, up to $20 a month plus referral fees, to install the ‘Facebook Research’ app.

The report also states that Facebook went as far as asking users to take screenshots of their Amazon order history page. This is a clear indication of the Facebook's strategy which intends to extract and use data on its competitors.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Facebook was found trying to siphon off user's data. Apple had previously banned Facebook's 'Onavo Protect app' from its App Store in June last year, after it was found involved in similar activities.

related news

Upon installation 'Facebook Research' app gains access to a user's network traffic which allows the social media networking giant to decrypt and analyse the user's activities.

This program was managed through Applause, BetaBound and uTest—all of which are beta testing services— which lets Facebook to hide its involvement.

The report states Facebook has in fact acknowledged its active participation in order 'to gather data on usage habits'. The tech-giant has also confirmed that it has no plans to stop any time soon.

Despite being one of the most prominent social media sites on the internet, Facebook has always shown interest in expanding beyond the definition of an online connecting portal.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 07:59 pm

tags #Facebook #Technology #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.