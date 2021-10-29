MARKET NEWS

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid break up after 6 years, singer wants to co-parent daughter

Gigi Hadid, 26, and Zayn Malik, 28, were together for six years.

Moneycontrol News
October 29, 2021 / 06:01 PM IST
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child,a girl, last September.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik have reportedly split following Malik’s alleged argument with his girlfriend’s mother, foreign media reports say.

"They are not together right now. They are both good parents though," People quoted a family friend of Gigi Hadid as saying. "They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

Quoting a source, Entertainment Tonight reported that Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, was repeatedly showing up unannounced and uninvited, leading to tension between the couple

Gigi Hadid, 26, and Zayn Malik, 28, were together for six years. They welcomed their first child, daughter Khai, on September 23 last year.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Malik said he wants to create a safe and private space for his daughter. “A place where family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.”

He said he agreed not to contest claims regarding an argument he had with Hadid’s family member (her mother, Yolanda Hadid, according to reports) a few weeks ago while his partner was away. “This was and still should be a private matter…,” he said.

In January 2019, the couple had broken up but got back together by the end of the year. The couple began dating in November 2015.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid’s father, businessman Mohamed Hadid took to Instagram to show support for his daughter. “I simply love you my daughter and I am so proud of you... Babba of @gigihadid and Jido of Khai,” he wrote.
