Yami Gautam: "Where I stand should not be measured with regard to who I am working with"

Yami Gautam Dhar, who made her Hindi film debut with Vicky Donor (2012), describes her career graph as “amoebic”. Try and chart a trajectory and it is tough to define. She’s worked in Punjabi, Kannada and Telugu films. She's played a visually impaired woman (Kaabil), a social media star (Bala) and in her latest feature film, A Thursday (Disney+ Hotstar), she plays a teacher who takes hostage a class of kindergarten children. The suspense thriller has a point to make and with her upcoming slate of films, so does Yami.

Excerpts from a video interview:

What is driving your character Naina Jaiswal?

That is an important aspect of A Thursday and I don’t want to give any spoilers. She is a kindergarten teacher. A middle-class girl who loves her job and family. Then one day this happens. The film is about what she wants and why she wants it. The way everything unfolds and comes off layer by layer, that's her journey.

In several of the scenes you are alone in a room, speaking on the phone. What was the process for enacting those scenes?

It is a film about a hostage situation so yes, there is a lot of isolation. I realised how hard it is to perform a scene when it requires action and reaction. Here it was very difficult because there has to be action and reaction, emotion, etc.

I have the same process for most of my films – Vicky Donor, Kaabil, Bala, Uri, scripts that were exciting, challenging and got you thinking. Every role requires that you read the script thoroughly. I make detailed notes on the script in my extremely bad handwriting which only I understand. I imagine every scene, every mood, every gesture and make notes about my thoughts. Blocking the scene was also a very important part of the film - what can you do in that space.

But it was a heavy film for me, where I soaked into Naina. I felt her weight and felt what it must be like to be in her shoes, without judgement. I had to keep my emotions aside. It was very intense but a very good experience. I hope the bigger picture of our intent connects with the audience.

What aspect of the script attracted you?

As I was reading it, I did have questions as to why. But after reading it I realised it was beyond a psychological thriller. And then when I spoke to the team, I felt their passion.

Look, there are many films being made which are being headlined by female protagonists which have something to say. I, too, have come across such scripts in the past. But I don't want to do those. At the end of the day, it is about cinema. It has to engage the audience. Every film cannot be about a social issue, and if it is, I hope it is a good one and not just one where the idea is to make an agenda out of something. And finally, we all have a basic instinct which encourages us to go for something without fear.

After 10 years in Bollywood, your career seems to be progressing at a slow and steady pace.

I guess it depends what you are in a hurry for. Five years ago I might have been in a hurry for something else, but now I am not. I want to achieve my goal and I am very clear that I want to build an equity for myself in this industry where I am someone who cannot be easily replaced, based on my craft, what I bring to a film.

My contributions and where I stand should not be measured with regard to who I am working with. Of course, there are some terrific actors whom you want to work with, but without the pressure of being seen with the biggest names. I have worked with some of the biggest names, such as in Kaabil. That’s a role I am very proud of, but it didn't guarantee me anything. I still had to wait for a Bala and an Uri. Now I am waiting to see how the next slate of films do, starting with A Thursday.

So yes, it took time and that is fine. You have to be resilient here. You have to really believe in yourself, have patience to sustain and carry on. I would say my career has been very amoebic.

What else have you got coming up?

I play a crime beat journalist in Lost directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

The film talks about media integrity in today's time with the undertone of an emotional thriller. Dasvi, directed by Tushar Jalota, talks about the education system. I play a Haryanvi IPS officer. Then there is OMG 2 - Oh My God which also has a very interesting subject. I have finished shooting one other film.

Whom do you consult when you are considering a script?

I discuss it with my parents and now Aditya. But it’s at my discretion. When I was offered Vicky Donor, I didn't discuss it with my parents. They said Ah, finally you have got your first film. What is it about? I just asked them to read the script and they loved it. We do have different opinions, but they love films. Sometimes they have been right about certain films, but they understand why I have signed those. They said to look for characters, like Ashima in Vicky Donor. I was looking for that but no one was offering that to me. You can't keep waiting. They get it, and that is what family is for.