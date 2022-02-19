A Thursday review | Cathartic and relevant, but the film suffers from too much ardor

Yami Gautam as Naina has some powerful moments on screen in 'A Thursday'.

Behzad Khambata’s A Thursday is a spiritual sequel of Neeraj Pandey’s finely-crafted, stinging vigilante drama A Wednesday (2008).

It is just another day at a South Mumbai playschool. The affable, popular teacher Naina (Yami Gautam) returns to her class after a period of leave, much to the excitement of the children. It is her 30th birthday the next day, and her fiancé (Karanvir Sharma) has planned an early birthday bash with the couple’s friends. It’s also the birthday of one of the children. The story takes an intriguing turn when Naina locks all the doors of the school, brings out a revolver and holds two people, a help around the school and a driver who brings in treats on behalf of the child whose birthday it is, hostage.

Soon, intrigue spirals into mayhem. She has demands from a police officer Inspector Khan (Atul Kulkarni) and if her demand is fulfilled, she will release one child. She unleashes the terror, post by post, through social media. Eventually, TV news, agonised parents, the Mumbai police and Naina's family and two people from her past get sucked into the drama.

Like A Wednesday, its theme is the battle between the citizen and the political and judicial system. When justice eludes the common Indian, what’s the alternative to silence? Fourteen years after the original film, the vehicle to unleash terror, social media, has become faster and more effective. In the first half, Naina seems invincible and the police force and the state are jokes. What drives Naina to take this extreme step is a twist that writers Khambata and Ashley Lobo reveal towards the end.

Social debates such as capital punishment and a woman’s right to be heard and vindicated lend the screenplay a political edge. But despite the best intentions, the film suffers from too much ardor, and the language of high-pitched storytelling—hammering in the trauma as well as the terror unfolding inside and outside the school with the help of literal, uninspired dialogues and a background score that had a lacerating effect on this reviewer—drowns the story’s earnest, socially-engaged, vigilante heart.

The way the character graphs are, the actors don’t have much to work with; their job is simply to work with some uninspired, literal dialogues. Atul Kulkarni and Neha Dhupia, who plays a pregnant police officer on the job, incidentally former partners in their personal life, are competent enough. Kulkarni, a talented actor, is far below what is usual cache is.

The film rests almost entirely on Gautam in the lead role. After her roles in Kaabil (2017) and Uri (2019), she has been in the making as a protagonist and this is the first role which is written for her. She has some powerful moments on screen, but overall, the performance is uneven. The transitions between being a teacher who is protective of the children to anarchist are choppy and unconvincing.

The suspense dips in parts, but simply because A Thursday pivots around a theme that has so much mass-appeal and mirrors so much of what’s wrong with India, its relevance is unequivocal. A good citizen rant is always cathartic, and an ingenious plot to derail the powers that be is more than cathartic—it is wish fulfilment couched as mass entertainment.