Wes Anderson and his unique filmmaking style replete with colour, quirk and symmetry

A still from Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel. (Image: @pushkar_1713/Twitter)

Instagram and TikTok users around the world have a new interest – shooting videos depicting their daily, mundane lives as if they were in a Wes Anderson movie. The frames in the viral reels are all symmetrical, colourful and visually pleasing – as is every frame in an Anderson project.

What is the Wes Anderson style of filmmaking?

Wes Anderson is a filmmaker known for his distinct style of filmmaking that has gained a cult following among film enthusiasts. His films are characterized by their unique visual style, witty dialogue, and quirky characters. Anderson has been praised for his attention to detail and his ability to create a cohesive world that feels both familiar and strange at the same time.

The use of colour

One of the most distinctive elements of Anderson's style is his use of colour. His films are known for their bright, bold colour palettes that give them a distinctive look and feel. In "The Grand Budapest Hotel," for example, Anderson uses a colour palette that is reminiscent of old-world Europe, with deep blues, rich greens, and warm oranges. The result is a film that is both visually stunning and immersive, transporting viewers to another time and place.

A still from “The Royal Tennebaums” (Image: @ TheCinesthetic /Twitter)

Symmetry

Another element of Anderson's style is his use of symmetry and carefully composed shots. Anderson often frames his shots with a symmetrical composition, creating a sense of order and balance that is both pleasing to the eye and contributes to the overall feel of his films. In "The Royal Tenenbaums," for example, Anderson uses symmetrical shots to emphasize the characters' dysfunctional family dynamics. The result is a film that is both visually striking and emotionally resonant.

Familiar yet strange

Anderson is also known for his attention to detail. He carefully crafts every aspect of his films, from the sets and costumes to the dialogue and music. In "Moonrise Kingdom," for example, Anderson creates a world that feels both familiar and otherworldly, with a nostalgic setting that harkens back to a bygone era. The result is a film that is both charming and unsettling, with a sense of nostalgia that is tempered by a darker undercurrent.

A still from “The Aquatic Life with Steve Zissou” (Image: @futaba_gaming/Twitter)

Offbeat humour

Anderson's films are also known for their quirky characters and offbeat humor. He often casts actors in unexpected roles, giving them a chance to showcase their comedic talents in unexpected ways. In "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou," for example, Anderson casts Bill Murray as an eccentric oceanographer on a mission to hunt down a mythical sea creature. The result is a film that is both hilarious and poignant, with a sense of humor that is both absurd and deeply human.

Read: Amazon employee's Wes Anderson style day-in-my-life video captures moment she was laid off

As the world awaits Asteroid City’s release, social media users’ homage to the unique craft of the filmmaker is a perfect appetizer.