Tripti Dimri on festival dressing: "Less the make-up, better the pictures"

Tripti Dimri and Rahul Bose in 'Bulbbul'.

Actress Tripti Dimri debuted in Bollywood with Shreyas Talpade’s comedy Poster Boys in 2017. The following year, she played the titular role in the romance Laila Majnu alongside actor Avinash Tiwary. But what really made everyone sit up and take notice was when she portrayed Bulbbul in Anvitaa Dutt's horror-thriller of the same name. The actress is now all set for Dutt’s next Qala that has the late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil as her co-star.

With her last film, the 27-year-old actress made an impression also with the way she carried traditional Indian wear.

Talking about her love for desi outfits, especially during the festive season, she says, “As someone who loves wearing Indian dresses, when it comes to dressing up for festivals, my go-to outfit would be a nice salwar-kameez... it is the perfect outfit for festivals where you are running around all day juggling between tasks like meeting people, decorating the house, making sweets and so on. Personally, I like to feel comfortable in my clothes so I can pay full attention to whatever I am doing.”

With the festival season here already, we asked her for fashion tips she swears by.

"Less is more"

"You will always see me applying less make-up because I feel less make-up, better the pictures, since more of your skin is visible rather than just make-up," she says.

"Secondly, people should wear what they feel most comfortable in. For some it might be a salwar-kameez, or a sari and some others might prefer Western clothes. Whatever the choice, I believe people should be comfortable because one obviously does not want to be constantly bothered by their clothes when they are busy celebrating with their family.”

Dimri says that to her, the most glamorous traditional Indian outfit is the sari. She says, “Whenever I am attending a wedding, I always opt for a sari. I would fish out my mother’s or my sister’s saris and I have done this for all the weddings that I have attended. Personally, when I am getting a sari for myself, I always go for a silk sari as I absolutely love them.”

Understated elegance

When it comes to accessories, Dimri says she chooses minimalist or over-the-top-bling depending on the kind of outfit she is wearing. She says, “For me it is all about striking the right balance so if I am wearing a heavy outfit, I go easy on the jewellery, and if I am wearing a light outfit, then I pair it with big heavy accessories. This way nothing looks too less or too over the top either, so I always try to mix and match.”

This year, as the pandemic stretches on, things are obviously going to be different during the festival season.

Dimri says that while we will not have visitors at home or visit others much, there's much to look forward to. “I love homemade sweets that my mom makes, especially the jalebis, rasgullas, gulab jamuns; which I love,” she says.