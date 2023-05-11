Jennifer Bansiwal quits 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', files sexual harassment case

Jennifer Bansiwal filed a sexual harassment case against 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah' producer Asit Kumarr Modi (Photo credit: Screengrab from image tweeted by twitter.com/@Delhiite_).

Popular Hindi sitcom "Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah" found itself in trouble on Thursday after news emerged that Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who essayed the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the show, had quit.

The actor levelled serious allegations against the maker of the show and also filed a complaint against producer Asit Kumarr Modi, project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of alleged sexual harassment at the workplace.

"Yes, I’ve left the show. It is right that I shot my last episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on March 6 this year. I had to leave the sets as I was subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr Sohil Ramani and the other executive producer Jatin Bajaj," she told The Times of India.

The report also that the actor had stopped shooting for the show two months back. She revealed that she was asked to "get off the sets four times" by Ramani and was also threatened by him.

"It was March 7, my marriage anniversary and Holi when the incident happened. I was asked to get off the sets four times by Sohail Ramani and the executive producer tried to stop my car by standing behind it and was not allowing me to leave the sets. I told them I worked on the show for 15 years and they couldn't forcefully stop me and while I was leaving Sohil threatened me. I have filed a case of sexual harassment against Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj," Bansiwal said.

Baniswal further stated that after the incident she was hoping to get a call from the makers, but instead received a legal notice from the makers on March 24.

"On the last day, March 7 it was Holi and my anniversary. I had informed in advance that I want a half day since my daughter really looks forward to that day. She waits for Holi. I even gave them an option that just give me a two hours break, I'll be back. They made adjustments for everyone except for me. I kept requesting them but they did not listen.

They adjusted for all the male actors. It is an extremely male-chauvinistic place. That's when I retaliated and Sohail spoke to me rudely asking me to get out almost four times. Then the creative person Jatin tried to stop my car. All this is recorded in the CCTV footage. This happened on March 7, I thought they would call me. But on March 24 Sohil sent me a notice that I left the shoot and they are losing money.

This was ulta chor Kotwal ko Dante. They wanted to scare me. On April 4, I replied to them on whatsapp that I was subjected to sexual harassment, I sent a draft and they reverted to me saying I was trying to extort money from them. I decided that day, I want a public apology. I took the help of a lawyer.

On April 8th, I sent a notice to Asit Modi, Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj and also mailed and sent a registry to all the government authorities. I have not got any revert on the same but I am sure they must be looking into it and investigating the matter," she said.

"Done for cheap publicity"

When contacted for a response, Ramani said that this was an attempt to get cheap publicity and he and others would respond in legal terms.

"All this is done for cheap publicity. If there was any kind of harassment, she could have reached out to the authorities earlier. Our production house also has a committee for any kind of issues for women, and she could have complained to them too. We will respond to all her allegations legally and are already working towards the same. It’s only a tactic to defame us, our show and our production house," he told The Indian Express.