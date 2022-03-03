Shah Rukh Khan’s response to fan who said ‘keep featuring in films, not in news’

Shah Rukh Khan’s next movie ‘Pathaan’ will release in 2023. He was last seen in ‘Zero’, which came out in 2018.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan dominated social media trends on Wednesday as the teaser of his upcoming movie Pathaan was released. The actor responded to tweets of fans, who have been waiting to see him back on screen. His last film, Zero, was released in 2018.

One Twitter user had some advice for the star, who prominently featured in headlines last year after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case.



Ok next time I will be ‘Khabardaar’ #Pathaan https://t.co/ZSdMxjTpRm

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

“Keep featuring in films, not news,” the fan suggested. In response, Shah Rukh Khan said: “Ok, next time, I will be Khabardaar (aware).”

Though the superstar was in the news, he largely stayed out of public eye and away from social media while the hearing of his son’s bail was on. Aryan Khan spent nearly a month in jail after the Enforcement Directorate claimed to have found drugs during a raid on a cruise ship party that he was attending.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to the silver screen. Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is scheduled for January 2023 release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The action-thriller, under the Yash Raj Films banner, has been directed by Siddharth Anand.

In the run up to the movie’s release, Khan had appeared in a commercial for cola brand ThumsUp. The advertisement showed him in the role of a gritty action hero, fighting off goons as fans watching him on screen cheered and clapped.

The superstar had shared the advertisement on his social media profiles last month and excited fans were quick to shower praise on it.