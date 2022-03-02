English
    Shah Rukh Khan shares 'Pathaan' teaser, Ranveer Singh welcomes 'return of the king'

    "I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…" wrote Shah Rukh Khan while sharing the video.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 02, 2022 / 08:52 PM IST
    A screengrab of 'Pathaan' teaser shared by Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram.

    A screengrab of 'Pathaan' teaser shared by Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram.


    Actor Shah Rukh Khan released the teaser of his upcoming film Pathaan on Instagram on Wednesday, a celebration erupted among fans.

    The 1.04-minute video features co-actors John Abraham and Deepika Padukone introducing Khan's character "Pathaan" to the audience. Although Khan is not shown in the clip, but in the voiceover, he promises to reveal himself and his story after "thoda sa intezaar (a short wait)".

    "I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…" wrote Shah Rukh Khan while sharing the video.

    Pathaan is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25, 2023. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

    The video garnered more than 6 lakh views within hours of being posted and the excitement among fans was palpable. "King is back," commented Instagram user Ibrahim Qadri. Another user Angie Katherine Contreras commented, "Date saved. can’t wait to finally see you on the big screen. Love from your biggest fan in NJ."

    Several others reacted with only one word -- "Finally!"

    Joining the fan squad was actor Ranveer Singh who commented, "Return of the king!!!!!!!" Fellow actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Omggggg."

    Pathaan, which has faced multiple delays, will mark Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to films. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, it is touted as an action-thriller. Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside actors Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
