    'Better than big Bollywood movies': Shah Rukh Khan fans on his action hero avatar in ad

    Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s fans, who have been eagerly waiting for an announcement on his next project Pathan, were delighted to watch him in a beverage advertisement as a gritty action hero.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 23, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST
    Shah Rukh Khan stars as a gritty action hero in a new beverage commercial. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @iamsrk)

    Shah Rukh Khan stars as a gritty action hero in a new beverage commercial. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @iamsrk)


    Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s new action-packed commercial is creating buzz on social media, with fans expressing how excited they are to see him back on camera.

    The advertisement, for a beverage brand, is set in a movie hall, where a crowd is seen watching Shah Rukh Khan on screen and cheering for him as he fights off goons.

    Khan’s fans, who have been eagerly waiting for an announcement on his next project Pathan, were delighted to watch him in the ad as a gritty action hero.

    “Welcome Back King SRK” was among the top trends on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

    The superstar shared the advertisement on his social media profiles and excited fans were quick to shower praise on it.

    “The king is back and aging backwards too,” said a Twitter user named Zach Allan.

    "I love you Shah Rukh Khan. Welcome back. I missed you so much. You are not just a star, you are my world," said another adoring fan.

     Others predicted that Khan's next movie, Pathan, would be a hit. 

     

    "This 45-seconds ad with SRK has better production value than most of the big Bollywood movies, " said a Twitter user named Adarsh. "Pretty sure Pathan will set new benchmarks in Indian cinema." 

    Another fan joked that he and his friends would rush to buy the beverage that Khan endorsed. 

    Shah Rukh Khan had mostly stayed out of public eye after his son Aryan Khan's arrest in a drugs case on October 3, 2021. The 24-year-old got bail three weeks later. 

    Most recently, the superstar was seen at legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s cremation on February 6. 

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bollywood #Shah Rukh Khan #Twitter
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 11:12 am

