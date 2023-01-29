English
    Shah Rukh Khan's reaction when Twitter user says he won't match up to Salman Khan

    The exchange happened when Shah Rukh Khan called for an impromptu #AskSRK session on Twitter spurred by the success of Pathaan which has created new records after becoming the fastest film to enter the Rs 200-crore club.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    January 29, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
    Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan' has a cameo by Salman Khan.

    Despite Pathaan's stunning success, when a Twitter user told Shah Rukh Khan that he won't be able to measure up to Salman Khan at the box office, the superstar, in his trademark style, called the fellow actor "GOAT" -- greatest of all time.


    "Salman bhai is… woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan (What do the youngsters call it these days? Ah yes)... GOAT (greatest of all time)," Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

    The exchange happened when Shah Rukh Khan called for an impromptu #AskSRK session on Twitter spurred by the success of Pathaan which has created new records after becoming the fastest film to enter the Rs 200-crore club. The movie has already collected more than Rs 300 crore at the box office.