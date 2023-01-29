Shah Rukh Khan's reaction when Twitter user says he won't match up to Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan' has a cameo by Salman Khan.

Despite Pathaan's stunning success, when a Twitter user told Shah Rukh Khan that he won't be able to measure up to Salman Khan at the box office, the superstar, in his trademark style, called the fellow actor "GOAT" -- greatest of all time.

"Salman bhai is… woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan (What do the youngsters call it these days? Ah yes)... GOAT (greatest of all time)," Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.



The exchange happened when Shah Rukh Khan called for an impromptu #AskSRK session on Twitter spurred by the success of Pathaan which has created new records after becoming the fastest film to enter the Rs 200-crore club. The movie has already collected more than Rs 300 crore at the box office.

Incidentally, Salman Khan also has a cameo in Pathaan. The actor has two movies set to release this year -- Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan.

Responding to another question, Shah Rukh Khan said he is "loving it" that the audience is enjoying the spy action thriller. In response to a fan's query about how he is taking in the love coming his way, the actor said: "As happy as a father is when he sees his child being appreciated." Another fan pointed out the record breaking box office numbers of the film, but Shah Rukh said he is not concerned about the money the movie makes.

"Bhai numbers phone ke hote hain. Hum toh khushi ginte hain. #Pathaan (Brother, numbers are for phone... I count the happiness)" he said.



Prior to the film's theatrical release, the 57-year-old actor had organised a special screening for his family, including children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.