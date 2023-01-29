English
    'Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan's film fastest to enter Rs 200-crore club. Beats 'KGF 2', 'Baahubali'

    'Pathaan' took its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 313 crore as the film continued to perform outstandingly at the ticket window.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 29, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST
    'Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan in one of the film posters (Image credit: @taran_adarsh/Twitter)

    Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan has entered the Rs 200-crore club faster than any other film in India, including blockbusters such as KGF 2 and Baahubali, industry experts claimed. The film also took its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 313 crore as the film continued to perform outstandingly at the ticket window.


    Taking to Twitter on Saturday, movie critic Taran Adarsh shared that Pathaan is rewriting record books as it made Rs 200 crore within the fourth day of its release while it took KGF 2 and Baahlubali 2 dubbed in Hindi five and six days to make the same amount.

    Reacting to Pathaan's performance, Shah Rukh Khan said he is "loving it" that the audience is enjoying the spy action thriller and to celebrate the movie's dream run at the ticket window the superstar hosted an impromptu #AskSRK session on Twitter.