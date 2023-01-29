'Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan's film fastest to enter Rs 200-crore club. Beats 'KGF 2', 'Baahubali'

'Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan in one of the film posters (Image credit: @taran_adarsh/Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan has entered the Rs 200-crore club faster than any other film in India, including blockbusters such as KGF 2 and Baahubali, industry experts claimed. The film also took its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 313 crore as the film continued to perform outstandingly at the ticket window.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, movie critic Taran Adarsh shared that Pathaan is rewriting record books as it made Rs 200 crore within the fourth day of its release while it took KGF 2 and Baahlubali 2 dubbed in Hindi five and six days to make the same amount.



Reacting to Pathaan's performance, Shah Rukh Khan said he is "loving it" that the audience is enjoying the spy action thriller and to celebrate the movie's dream run at the ticket window the superstar hosted an impromptu #AskSRK session on Twitter.

In response to a fan's query about how he is taking in the love coming his way, Shah Rukh Khan said: "As happy as a father is when he sees his child being appreciated." Another fan pointed out the record-breaking box office numbers of the film, but Shah Rukh said he is not concerned about the money the movie makes.

"Bhai numbers phone ke hote hain. Hum toh khushi ginte hain #Pathaan (Brother, numbers are for phone... I count the happiness)" he said.



Meanwhile, Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said in a statement, "It is incredible that Pathaan has registered the biggest all-time opening in India and overseas, considering the collections of the film in the first 3 days of release which is dubbed as the opening weekend for any film."

"Pathaan has been blessed by Indians across the globe and what is happening with this film is unprecedented and historic."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh Khan) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham), from launching a debilitating attack on India.

Anand said the film's historic performance will inspire him to "create bigger spectacles that can make India proud on the global stage." "It feels incredible to deliver the biggest 3-day collection in the history of Hindi cinema. For someone, who is passionately committed to his craft, this is simply a phenomenal result that will inspire me to push the envelope of cinema in India even further," the director added.