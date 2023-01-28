English
    Box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan batters all records with Pathaan

    Pathaan set a new opening day record with Rs 57 crore in ticket sales.

    Joginder Tuteja
    January 28, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST
    Pathaan finally hit the big screens on January 25, and collected a whopping Rs 57 crore (Rs 55 crore in Hindi format and Rs 2 crore in dubbed formats) on the opening day, becoming the biggest Bollywood opener ever.

    Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has been smashing box office records from the day it released, on January 25, 2023.

    The film had collected Rs 166.75 crore at the box office between Wednesday and Friday (January 25-27, 2023), something that has never happened before for any Hindi release or even a Hollywood release in India ever.

    The film had also crossed Rs 300 crore in worldwide earnings - Rs 112 crore coming in from overseas collections - by the end of Day 3 in theatres.

    Brahmastra, which had collected Rs 122 crore in its first three days (including numbers from the south versions of Brahmastra) was the biggest Hindi film by this measure before Pathaan. If one considers only the Hindi version, then the next best is Sanju, at Rs 120.06 crore. That's Rs 45 crore less than Pathaan.