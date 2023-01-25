English
    Pathaan film review: Shah Rukh Khan’s crackerjack action hero debut at 57

    It took a James Bond rehash for Bollywood to produce its sharpest action film. The SRK twist is that this desi Bond triumphantly flags a love-thy-neighbour credo.

    Sanjukta Sharma
    January 25, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST
    Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan', which released in theatres on January 25, 2023. (Screen grab from trailer)

    Siddharth Anand, director of Pathaan, channels Shah Rukh Khan’s electric on-screen charm like few directors have of late.

    The hair is tousled, the eyes have lines around them that make-up can’t hide—in most scenes his face is buried under blood-splattered eyeballs and granular scars. Yet, the charm of a wise old, battered spy firmly in the mould of Bond, but with a sufficiently desi-sentimental heart and mongrel beginnings defying religion and geography—he is unapologetically a South Asian hero, not just an Indian one here—is instrumental in his crackerjack resurgence. Perhaps to seem safe enough to be admired for post-millennials and Gen-Z, he consumes green apples and fat-free yoghurt instead of alcohol and tobacco—the cheap neat whiskey is left for the woman.

    Indians who have grown up on 1990s’ once-a-week Doordarshan TV serials will remember Fauji. It was one of Khan’s earliest lead roles, in which he played an Indian Army commando in training; it was set in a military school. If you take out the 2023 action staging—in a team of many action specialists, there is Craig Macrae who is one of the names in the Mad Max: Fury Road credit roll and Casey O’Neill who has worked with Tom Cruise, among other Hollywood actors—and the Hollywood-aspirant technology on glorious display, this could be the older and battle-scarred version of that old fauji who accidentally became a ladies’ man along the way.

    The story, self-consciously silly and formulaic, by director Anand himself, with snappy, whistle-extracting dialogues by Abbas Tyrewala, moves back and forth across Delhi, Moscow, Afghanistan, Paris and Spain. Pathaan is a special agent for an Indian intelligence team led by Nandini (Dimple Kapadia). When a menacing former agent Jim (John Abraham) threatens to jeopardise India on the orders of an ISI head, Pathaan globe-trots his way with a former ISI agent Rubina (Deepika Padukone)—every bit a Hollywood action hero’s second fiddle, with the right measure of glam voltage and athletic physicality, but also a clever subversion of the Pakistani caricatures we are used to seeing in Bollywood—to get the enemy.