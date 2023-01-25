'Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan's film releases today as protests continue. Watch

'Pathaan': VHP supporters protest against the release of Shah Rukh Khan's movie in Bangalore. (Screengrab from ANI video)

Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan opened to rocky start on Wednesday as protests continued in Karnataka, Bihar, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Protestors held "Boycott Pathaan" posters and tore the film's banners from outside theatres. This comes amid reports of the film being leaked online on Monday.

Videos of VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) supporters in Karnataka protesting the film's release by tearing and burning Pathaan's posters have been doing rounds on social media.



#WATCH | Karnataka: VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) supporters protest against the release of Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Pathaan' in Bangalore, burn posters pic.twitter.com/K5L2xB4xBl

— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

Similar protests have broken out in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

#WATCH | Bihar: A poster of the film 'Pathaan' was torn and burnt outside a cinema hall in Bhagalpur (24.01) pic.twitter.com/aIgUdxOl6a

Meanwhile, VHP leaders appeared to withdraw their protest on Wednesday morning stating that they were not opposing Pathaan's release and would consider taking a stand against it only if they find anything objectionable after watching the film.

"For the time being, VHP will not oppose film Pathaan. Keeping our earlier objections in mind, changes made in the film are correct. After watching the film, if we find anything objectionable, then we'll reconsider opposing the film," VHP spokesperson Shriraj Nair told news agency ANI.

"As far as our earlier objections are concerned, we objected to the misuse of the saffron colour and the use of words like 'shameless colour'. Keeping our objection in mind, the changes made in the film are correct. If after watching the movie we feel that there is something wrong, then we will reconsider."

In Agra, half a dozen activists of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) were booked for destroying Pathaan posters on Tuesday. Earlier, the ABHM unit in Agra had issued an "ultimatum" to cinema hall owners not to screen the film or else they would be responsible for any damage to their property.

The activists had called for a boycott of the film for ‘insulting’ the colour saffron. “We will continue to lodge such protests against Pathaan as we cannot tolerate insults to saffron,” Hindustan Times quoted the protesters as saying.

Pathaan landed in a controversy after its song 'Besharam Rang' was released featuring actor Deepika Padukone in a saffron ensemble in some of the scenes.