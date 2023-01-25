English
    SRK's Pathaan becomes biggest release, screen count reaches 8,000 worldwide

    After the first show of Pathaan, exhibitors have increased 300 shows of the film across India, said YRF.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 25, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST
    Pathaan: The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is directed by Siddharth Anand and also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. (Source: Yash Raj Films poster for Pathaan)

    Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has become the biggest release with highest number of screen count, said Yash Raj Films (YRF), the makers of the movie on January 24.

    "The total screen count now is 8,000 screens worldwide across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu formats. Screen count is 5,500 screens in India and 2,500 screens overseas. It is the biggest ever release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema," the studio added.

    Indian films that had widest release so far include KGF 2 with a screen count of 7,000 followed by Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 that was released 6,900 screens in 2018. Other wide releases include Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra with a screen count of 6,500, over 6,000 and 5,000 screens respectively.