'Pathaan' Box Office | Shah Rukh Khan's movie continues dream run, mops up Rs 300 crore in three days

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-starrer "Pathaan" (Source: Yash Raj Films poster for Pathaan)

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan', which was roiled in controversy ahead of its release, has recorded the highest-ever three-day collection at the box office.

The movie's total India gross box office collection after three days stands at Rs 201 crore gross and the total overseas collection is at Rs 112 crore gross. The cumulative collection crossed the Rs 313 crore-mark as as the film continued to perform outstandingly at the ticket window.

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the movie has raised Rs 38 crore net in Hindi format, while dubbed formats earned Rs 1.25 crore net on the third day. "Pathaan" was also released in Tamil and Telugu on January 25.

"The total India collection on day three was Rs 39.25 crore net (Rs 47 crore gross). Meanwhile, the overseas collection was also astronomical as it collected Rs 43 crore gross. The total worldwide collection on day three was an insane Rs 90 crore worldwide gross box office," the studio said in a press note.

"Pathaan", which is Shah Rukh's first big screen release in over four years, had raised Rs 106 crore globally on its opening day, followed by Rs 113.6 crore on day two.

"It is incredible that 'Pathaan' has registered the biggest all-time opening in India and overseas, considering the collections of the film in the first 3 days of release which is dubbed as the opening weekend for any film.

"'Pathaan' has been blessed by Indians across the globe and what is happening with this film is unprecedented and historic," Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said in a statement. Directed by Siddharth Anand, "Pathaan" follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham), from launching a debilitating attack on India.

Anand said the film's historic performance will inspire him to "create bigger spectacles that can make India proud on the global stage." "It feels incredible to deliver the biggest 3-day collection in the history of Hindi cinema. For someone, who is passionately committed to his craft, this is simply a phenomenal result that will inspire me to push the envelope of cinema in India even further," the director added.

It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

"Pathaan", which according to YRF has broken some 21 box office records, also has a guest appearance by Salman as fellow spy Tiger.