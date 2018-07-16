Sanju enters Rs 300-crore club, becomes seventh Bollywood film to achieve the feat

While biopics have turned out to be successful ventures over the years, Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt has become a game-changer for the genre as the film is making box office history with its record-breaking business.

Since its release on June 29, Sanju has broken many records and the latest is its entry in the Rs 300-crore club which until now had only six members.

During its 16-day run, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer earned Rs 307 crore. Other benchmarks set by the film include- Rs 50 crore collection on second day, by the third day Sanju had bought in Rs 100 crore, on day five the film’s total had gone up to Rs 150 crore, seventh day saw collections to the tune of Rs 200 crore and on day ten the film had made Rs 250 crore.

Sanju also managed to set a new record for most revenue earned in the first week by a movie that had not been released in a holiday-period, proving that release date is not the only driver of a film’s success.

Sanju has also got another record to its name as it has become the fifth highest grosser of all time surpassing the earnings of Padmaavat and Sultan and now it is eyeing the lifetime business of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, PK and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Other movies include in the club include:

Dangal – Rs 387.37 crore

PK – Rs 340.80 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai – Rs 339.25 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Rs 321 crore

Padmaavat – Rs 302.15 crore

Sultan – Rs 301.50 crore

In comparison to other films in the Rs 300-crore club, Sanju's production costs are the least — at around Rs 100 crore. Thus, the return on investment is the highest, further strengthening its status of being an all-time blockbuster.

Sanju is continuing its dream not just in India but in the overseas markets too. After getting a massive release across 1,300 screens in more than 65 countries, Sanju has managed to grab a total of Rs 500 crore gross worldwide, reportedly with the overseas gross box office collection at Rs 122 crore.