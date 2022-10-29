Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about being diagnosed with autoimmune condition Myositis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes her ‘Koffee with Karan’ debut.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Saturday said she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.

The actor opened up about her condition on Instagram while thanking her fans for the overwhelming response to the trailer of her upcoming movie "Yashoda".

"Your response to the 'Yashodha' trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me.

"A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped," Samantha wrote alongside a photo from a hospital.

Myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions that can cause muscles to become weak, tired and painful. It is usually caused by a problem with the immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.

Samantha, 35, said her doctors are confident that she will make a complete recovery soon.

"I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon.

"I have had good days and bad days. physically and emotionally. and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery… This Too Shall Pass," she added.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in "Yashoda", set to be released in theatres on November 11.

Written and directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, the action thriller will be released in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.