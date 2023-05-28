New seasons of 14 OTT shows to look forward to

'The Night Manager 2' will stream from June 30.

The much-awaited part 2 of The Night Manager starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Shobhita Dhulipala will soon be up for streaming — June 30 to be precise — on Disney+ Hotstar. The Hindi adaptation of the British show, also by the same name, which in turn was a screen adaptation of the novel by John le Carre, sees Roy Kapoor playing former intelligence officer Shaan Sengupta with Kapoor essaying the negative lead as Shailendra Rungta. While that is exciting news for fans of the show, here are some other upcoming seasons of series that are either expected to release this year or are in the works:

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 3 — On Netflix

The sassy foursome — Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh — kept the audience amused, engaged and enthralled with their bonding in the first two seasons of the show which could be termed the desi version of Real Housewives. From revelations such as Maheep revealing that husband Sanjay Kapoor had cheated on her to Neelam’s attempts at making a comeback to acting and the constant friction and banter between the four besties — these Bollywood wives going about their personal and professional lives kept us entertained throughout the two seasons. As of now, there is no confirmation on exactly when the third season is supposed to air but it will certainly be interesting to see what the four ladies have in store this time.

The Family Man season 3 – On Amazon Prime Video

It doesn’t matter how many films he does or where he goes, Manoj Bajpayee cannot escape the question about The Family Man’s next season. The National Award-winning actor recently revealed to a newspaper that they will begin the shoot of the third series by the end of this year and he will be back as Srikant Tiwari next year sometime. The end of season 2 indicated some connection with China and the pandemic. Now it’s up to the world-class spy to save the country yet again from the crisis.

Never Have I Ever season 4 — On Netflix

The fourth and final season of the show had been renewed even before the release of season 3. If that doesn’t tell you how popular this coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl Devi — played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan — is, then we don’t know what will. The authentic situations, laugh-out-loud moments and emotional roller coaster journey of Devi has appealed to audiences across ages who can’t wait to see her adventures in her senior year.

Black Mirror season 6 — On Netflix

Next month sees the return of Charlie Brooker’s satirical and dark anthology series and according to the platform, “The sixth season of Black Mirror is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet.” The Emmy-award-winning dystopian sci-fi thriller is a dark and mostly disturbing watch that envisions how technology can be used to manipulate and, in some cases, even used to kill. The stories in the new season, Brooker has told Netflix’s official site Tudum, are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through “but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”

Asur season 2 — On Jio Cinema

The trailer of Asur 2 dropped just a few days ago and from the looks of it, Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti are back in full form to stop the evil forces from taking over the world. A mix of mythology, horror and thrills, this critically-acclaimed show has a loyal fan base which has been awaiting its return for almost two years. Releasing on June 1, the second season will also see Meiyang Chang joining the cast. Touted to be one of the best crime thriller series made in India, this show certainly deserves all the eyeballs.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2 — On Netflix

This twisted crime story of love and desire starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh aired last year and managed to make the audience take notice of it with its slick storyline and terrific performances. Bhasin plays Vikrant, a man caught between his love for Shikha (Tripathi) and Purva (Singh) who desires his love at any cost. The pulpy thriller also gains from its supporting cast that includes Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Brijendra Kala and Arunoday Singh among others. The next season promises to get grittier with its power games of love and deceit.

Class season 2 — On Netflix

Two months ago, the OTT platform confirmed the renewal of the critically-acclaimed show which is an adaptation of the Spanish series Elite. Described as a young adult drama with a thrilling twist, Class left the Indian audiences enthralled with its depiction of friendships, betrayal and scandals at Hampton International, an elite private school in New Delhi. Touching upon a number of social issues, the show with mostly fresh faces proved to be a binge worthy watch. Nothing much is known about the next season, except that it will pick up from it left.

She season 3 — On Netflix

With Imtiaz Ali as its writer, this story of a female constable in the Mumbai police force who becomes an undercover prostitute to fight crime in the city, turned out to be quite an intriguing watch in its first two seasons. The high-octane drama which sees Aaditi Pohankar as the lead Bhumika Pardesi explored themes of duality and sexual awakening in the first seasons.

Made in Heaven season 2 — On Amazon Prime Video

The highly-anticipated sequel of Made in Heaven was announced in April last year and ever since that, fans of the romantic drama series are awaiting the final date of the release. The story of two Delhi-based wedding planners was appreciated for the unique concept of performances of the cast which includes popular names such as Shobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh and Kalki Koechlin among others. We do know that Mona Singh is joining them in the second season of the show and that the filming wrapped sometime last year but anything else is just speculation.

Delhi Crime season 3 — On Netflix

Is it even a surprise that this Shefali Shah-starrer has a new season in the offing? The International Emmy Award-winning show which sees Shah in top form playing DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, followed the 2012 Delhi rape case in its first season while the second season centered around the infamous Chaddi Baniyan gang. Details about the third season are awaited but safe to assume that Chaturvedi will nail this crime as well.

Scam season 2 — On Sony LIV

Director Hansal Mehta’s intriguing tale weaved around the true story of Harshad Mehta’s financial embezzlement — Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story — which released in 2020 might be over but audiences could not get enough of the deadly concoction of the lure of money and man’s greed. Mehta’s next, Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi, is an adaptation of the Hindi book Reporter Ki Diary by journalist Sanjay Singh that tells the story of the infamous stamp paper case by mastermind Telgi, which was estimated to be of the value of approximately Rs 20,000 crore.

Kota Factory season 3 — On Netflix

There are some shows that have managed to capture the true face of competitive exams in the country whilst keeping the audiences engaged and entertained. Kota Factory, the first black and white web series in India, did just that when it released its first season in 2019. The bittersweet experiences of Vaibhav, an average student, Jeetu bhaiya, the teacher every student deserves, and Vaibhav’s gang of friends made it an extremely relatable watch.

Mismatched season 3 — On Netflix

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf star in this coming-of-age drama about a die-hard romantic falling in love with a gamer and the rollercoaster of experiences and emotions they go through. While season one was a big hit, season two fell slightly flat and received mixed reviews, but the lead pair’s chemistry and the interesting supporting cast is reason enough to see what happens when Dimple, played by Koli and Rishi, played by Saraf, come face to face again in season 3.

Jack Ryan season 4 — On Amazon Prime Video

John Krasinski is back in action as Jack Ryan in the fourth and final season based on Tom Clancy’s books. The wait for the fourth season is slightly shorter as the third season released end last year and the new one is dropping on June 30. According to Variety, Ryan will be the CIA’s deputy director and “on a mission to investigate drug cartels, terrorist organisations and a domestic conspiracy”.