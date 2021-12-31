MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

'Liger' teaser offers first glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda's 'chaiwallah' boxer look. Pic inside

"Liger", starring at Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, will be released theatrically in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam - .in August 2022.

PTI
December 31, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST
Liger: In the trailer, Vijay Deverakonda is introduced as the boy from India who competes in the MMA championship. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @TheDeverakonda)

Liger: In the trailer, Vijay Deverakonda is introduced as the boy from India who competes in the MMA championship. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @TheDeverakonda)


Karan Johar's Dharma Productions on Friday shared the first teaser of pan-India movie "Liger", which introduces Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda as an underdog from Mumbai who competes in an MMA championship.

Also featuring Ananya Panday and veteran US boxer Mike Tyson, the upcoming sports drama is directed by Puri Jagannath of "Pokkiri" fame.

In the 54-second video clip, Vijay Deverakonda is introduced as the boy from India — "the slumdog of the streets of Mumbai, the chaiwallah, Liger" who competes in the MMA championship held in the US. "Glimpse. That's it. #LigerFirstGlimpse #Liger," the 32-year-old actor wrote on Instagram as he shared the teaser.

The teaser also presents first looks at Ramya Krishna as the mother of Deverakonda's mother, while Ronit Roy is seen as his coach. "Liger" is produced by Charmme Kaur, Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. "Liger" is produced by Charmme Kaur, Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

The movie will be released theatrically in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam — on August 25, 2022.
PTI
Tags: #Ananya Panday #Karan Johar #liger #vijay deverakonda
first published: Dec 31, 2021 02:42 pm

