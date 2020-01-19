‘Laughed, cried and had goosebumps’: Jonty Rhodes on Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes recently got a taste of Indian cinema when he watched Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy.

Rhodes, known for his fielding skills, has said that he has been listening to the film’s soundtrack on repeat since last year and that he had finally gotten a chance to watch it on his flight to India.



Been listening to the #GullyBoy soundtrack ever since meeting @SiddhantChturvD last year at an event, finally got to watch the entire movie on my @emirates to India last night. Thanks to subtitles, I laughed; cried and had goosebumps @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @kalkikanmani

— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) January 17, 2020