App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jan 19, 2020 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Laughed, cried and had goosebumps’: Jonty Rhodes on Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy

Rhodes has said that he has been listening to the film’s soundtrack on repeat since last year and that he had finally gotten a chance to watch it on his flight to India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/ @ranveersingh
Image: Twitter/ @ranveersingh

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes recently got a taste of Indian cinema when he watched Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy.

Rhodes, known for his fielding skills, has said that he has been listening to the film’s soundtrack on repeat since last year and that he had finally gotten a chance to watch it on his flight to India.

The South African expressed his admiration for the film on Twitter, saying: “Been listening to the #GullyBoy soundtrack ever since meeting @SiddhantChturvD last year at an event, finally got to watch the entire movie on my @emirates to India last night. Thanks to subtitles, I laughed; cried and had goosebumps @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08@kalkikanmani. (sic)”
Gully Boy is a Zoya Akhtar film inspired by the lives of Mumbai’s street rappers Vivian Fernandes, aka Divine, and Naved Shaikh, aka Naezy. The film tells the story of the underground rap scene in India. It starred Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles and has received a number of accolades.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 19, 2020 02:33 pm

tags #Entertainment #Gully Boy #Jonty Rhodes

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.