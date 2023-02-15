Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck from 'Joker 2' breaks internet

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn and Arthur Fleck in "Joker: Folie à Deux". (@toddphillips)

What’s a better Valentine’s Day gift for DC Universe fans than a sneak peek into the world of Arthur Fleck aka The Joker? Todd Phillips, the director of 2019 thriller “Joker” starring a brilliant Joaquin Phoenix, has shared a behind-the-scenes still from its sequel featuring Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

“Happy Valentines Day,” Phillips captioned the photo where a blonde-haired Gaga holds the face of Phoenix’s character Joker as he looks on lovingly.

The DC Universe's official handle also dropped a comment.

"…love is in the air…?" the comment read.



The sequel, titled Joker: Folie à Deux, is reportedly going to be a musical and Gaga’s role as Dr. Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn -- a psychiatrist who falls in love with the Joker – was confirmed in August last year. Lady Gaga had shared a silhouette photo of her dancing with the Joker on social media sending internet into a frenzy who called it the best casting event.

Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Zazie Beetz, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey will also be playing key roles in the sequel. Todd Phillips, the director, is also the co-writer of the screenplay with Scott Silver, with whom he also co-wrote the first Joker script.

Joaquin Phoenix won rave reviews for his performance as Batman’s nemesis and won award after award including the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. For portrayal of the same character, late actor Heath Ledger had won the Oscar posthumously for actor in a supporting role back in 2008 for Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight”.

Margot Robbie has also played the character of Harley Quinn in the “Suicide Squad” movies.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” is scheduled for release on October 4, 2024.