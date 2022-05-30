'Laal Singh Chaddha' trailer is out. See Twitter reactions

'Laal Singh Chaddha' will be out in cinemas on August 11. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by Aamir Khan Productions)

The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was unveiled on May 29.

The film, produced by Aamir Khan productions, is the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump -- the classic Hollywood movie starring Tom Hanks. Hanks plays the titular character of Forrest Gump -- a slow witted and gentle man who inspires those around him with his undying optimism while navigating major socio-political events of the 60s and 70s.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni, has been directed by Advait Chandan. It will be out in cinemas on August 11.

Watch the film's trailer here:

This is how social media users responded to the film's preview.

"Laal Singh Chaddha, what a phenomenal trailer!!! Aamir Khan is in a league of his own," filmmaker Sanjay Gupta tweeted.



"I was crying, smiling and took a few life lessons back with me," social media personality Siddharth Kannan tweeted. "Looks like another master piece from Aamir Khan and Team."

Film producer G Dhananjayan described the movie trailer as "heartwarming and emotional".

"This is one film I am looking forward for the big effort from the Master Actor Aamir Khan for the last 4/5 years," he added.

Others expressed dismay at Aamir Khan's "forced" Punjabi accent.





"The Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer lost me at Aamir Khan’s atrocious fake Punjabi accent," journalist Uday Rana tweeted.







"Who else is mad at the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha aka cheap Hindi copy of the legendary Forrest Gump?!?" another user wrote

One user described Khan's accent as "abysmal". "Couldn't tolerate it at all," they added.





