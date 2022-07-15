Janhvi Kapoor on life after mom Sridevi’s death: ‘Hurts to remember the person I was’

Janhvi Kapoor lost her mother Sridevi in 2018. (Image credit: sridevi.kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor has credited siblings Arjun and Anshula Kapoor for their unwavering support as she dealt with the loss of her mother Sridevi.

On the second episode of Koffee with Karan season 7, Janhvi Kapoor, who lost her mother Sridevi shortly before the release of her 2018 debut film Dhadak, said it would have been “an impossibility to have gotten through that without Ashula didi and Arjun bhaiya.”

“I feel like I’m a different person,” said the 25-year-old actor, who appeared on the Koffee couch with Sara Ali Khan. “It almost feels that the person I was when mom was around was a fantasy. And the life I had then was a fantasy. I mean, of course, there were issues like every family has, but it was idyllic and it seems almost like a dream.

“The reality that I’m living now is so anchored. And it feels so secure only because of Arjun bhaiya and Ashula didi,” she said, referring to Anshula and Arjun Kapoor, who are Boney Kapoor’s children with first wife Mona Shourie.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are Boney Kapoor’s children from his second marriage to Sridevi. The two grew closer to Arjun and Anshula, who lost their mother in 2012, after Sridevi’s tragic death from accidental drowning in February 2018.

Asked by Karan Johar if she gained a new family perspective after developing a closer relationship with Arjun and Anshula, Janhvi Kapoor replied: “I'd like to think that I have retained and preserved whatever she has instilled in me, but it almost hurts to remember the person that I was because it was different."

“I don’t think I have dealt with it yet, but I’m happier than I’ve been in a long time,” she added.