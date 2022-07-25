Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal receive death threat on social media, case filed

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal received a death threat on Instagram. (Image: @vickykaushal09/Instagram)

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal allegedly received a death threat from an unidentified man on social media, police said today.

A case has been filed and Mumbai's Santa Cruz police station has launched a probe into the matter.

According to news agency ANI, the actors, who are married, received the threat on social media app Instagram. The accused was also allegedly stalking and threatening Katrina Kaif on the app.

"Case registered at Santacruz PS on complaint of Vicky Kaushal u/s 506(2), 354(D) IPC r/w sec 67 IT Act. He complained that one person has been threatening and posting threat messages on Instagram. He stated that the accused has also been stalking his wife and threatening her," Mumbai Police said, reported ANI.

The star couple have not commented on the matter yet.

Recently, several cases of celebrities receiving death threats have been reported.

Superstar Salman Khan and his father writer Salim Khan also received a threat letter last month, just days after Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Salim Khan found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging.

Bishnoi's threat to Khan was linked to the 2018 blackbuck poaching case in which the actor was convicted.

Salman Khan has since applied for a gun licence.