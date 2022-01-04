Kareena Kapoor makes the most of what her heart desires... with a croissant

Kareena Kapoor took a break from eating healthy and enjoyed a croissant on the first Monday of the year.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a few cheat days thrown in between. Her Instagram feed often features workout videos, but on Monday, Khan posted a photo of her taking a bite out of a croissant -- a flaky pastry of Austrian origin with little nutritional value.

"It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but… it’s a croissant so just go for it … do what your heart desires… It's 2022 make the most of it," the actor wrote on the social media site.

The post was loved by both fans and members of the film fraternity. Director Zoya Akhtar responded with a "laugh till you cry" emoticon and a heart. Designers Gauri and Nainika also dropped hearts.

On December 31, Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a photo of her younger son Jeh, celebrating his growth. "His two teeth are the best part of 2021," she had written. Although Jeh's face was obscured by his toys, his baby teeth, however, were visible in the photo.

Earlier last year, Khan, who has been working with actor Aamir Khan for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, announced the new release date for the film. Made under Aamir Khan Productions banner, the film faced multiple delays because of the pandemic. Last September, the makers had decided to release the film on February 14, 2022. But, given the spurt in Covid cases, the date was pushed to April 14.

The film will also have a cameo with actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Besides ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Khan also has Hansal Mehta’s next movie and Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ in her kitty.