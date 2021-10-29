MARKET NEWS

Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor rent out showroom space for Rs 6 lakh a month to jewellery brand

The property is located in Turner Road, Bandra West, Mumbai. The tenure of the lease is 49 months, the documents showed.

Vandana Ramnani
Actress Kareena Kapoor after casting her ballot in Mumbai. (Image: ANI)

Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor and Babita Kapoor have leased a showroom space in Bandra West, Mumbai for a rent of Rs 6 lakh per month to a jewellery brand, registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The size of the showroom is 3775 sq ft. The tenant is House of VDZ, a jewellery brand owned by Varuna D Jani, a jewellery designer, the documents showed.

The documents were registered on September 17, 2021.

There was no response from Jani.

Local brokers said that the per sq ft rent for this store located on an upper floor works out to be around Rs 160 per sq ft. They said that there are several jewellery stores in the area and showrooms on the ground floor facing the road command a rent of around Rs 300 per sq ft.

In December 2020, actor Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita Kapoor have sold an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 10.11 crore, joining the list of celebrities and industrialists who are making the most of a cut in stamp duty and the consequent real estate boom in India’s financial capital.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan rents apartment for Rs 3.5 lakh in Mumbai’s Bandra
Tags: #Bollywood #Kareena Kapoor #Karishma Kapoor #Real Estate #rent
first published: Oct 29, 2021 05:04 pm

